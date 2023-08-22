Tennis News and Rumors

5 Tennis Kits Top Players Will Be Sporting At The 2023 U.S. Open

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

Along with the kickoff of a Grand Slam tournament comes the big reveal of the tennis “kits” or outfits the top players will be wearing for it.

US Open kits have been trickling out and generating fan excitement.

Here is what we have seen so far in alphabetical order by brand.

1. Adidas

Adidas’s US Open line is a throwback look paying homage to Billie Jean King winning the Battle of the Sexes 50 years ago over Bobby Riggs.


Blue and white are the focal colors with black and white patterned elements also featured.

Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the WTA and ATP players who wear Adidas.

2. FILA

Patterns and bold colors are the hallmarks of the FILA line worn by Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliscova, Diego Schwartzman, and John Isner.

3. Lacoste

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev wear Lacoste, and Medvedev’s daughter Alisa gives us a sneak peek at the Lacoste US Open line.

4. New Balance

The hottest player on the WTA Tour, Coco Gauff, is wearing New Balance.

The Washington and Cincinnati tournament champion is ready to take on the US Open in a yellow kit with a new sneaker design.

Coco has put New Balance on the tennis map with bright colors and patterns in recent years, and this kit is no exception.

5. Nike

Nike keeps the colorful theme going with the US Open kit worn by Madison Keys, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz, and others at Flushing Meadow next week.

Different color prints with interchangeable pieces will be the featured look.

