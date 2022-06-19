6/19/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Mike Phillips

It certainly looks like the New York Mets (44-23) are in the midst of a special season and this weekend has proven to be a good example of this team’s potential. The Mets picked up their third consecutive win yesterday, topping the Miami Marlins (28-35) 3-2 to climb 21 games above .500 at the earliest point in their season since 1986. The two teams are set to continue their wraparound series today with first pitch for this afternoon’s game scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-4, 4.01 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt bounced back in a big win in his last start, tossing eight shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday to earn his fifth win of the season. The Marlins will counter with their ace, righty Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.68 ERA). Alcantara pitched very well against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, allowing just two runs in 7.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision as Miami went on to lose the game 5-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Bassitt has never faced the Marlins before.

    Alcantara is 2-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

    Mark Canha will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will start in left field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and hits seventh.

    J.D. Davis (4 for 10, 2 2B), Francisco Lindor (4 for 12, 2B, RBI), and McNeil (7 for 23, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Alcantara.

Topics  

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To

NBA News and Rumors
2023 NBA Championship Odds | Warriors Odds to Win NBA Championship

NBA Championship 2023 Odds: Warriors Have Best Odds to Win NBA Title

Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022 | Who is the Highest Paid NFL Coach?
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 18 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight June 19
Jason Raffoul  •  7s
Mets
Good Karma And Jazz Hands
metstradamus  •  15h
Betting Guides
How to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in Utah
How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | Utah Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  19h
Betting Guides
How to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in Delaware
How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | Delaware Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  19h
Betting Guides
How to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in New Mexico
How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | New Mexico Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  19h
More News