6/19/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

It certainly looks like the New York Mets (44-23) are in the midst of a special season and this weekend has proven to be a good example of this team’s potential. The Mets picked up their third consecutive win yesterday, topping the Miami Marlins (28-35) 3-2 to climb 21 games above .500 at the earliest point in their season since 1986. The two teams are set to continue their wraparound series today with first pitch for this afternoon’s game scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-4, 4.01 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt bounced back in a big win in his last start, tossing eight shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday to earn his fifth win of the season. The Marlins will counter with their ace, righty Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.68 ERA). Alcantara pitched very well against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, allowing just two runs in 7.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision as Miami went on to lose the game 5-2.

