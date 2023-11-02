A recurring theme on the WTA and ATP professional tennis tours is scheduling issues.

The mo

st recent one happened on the ATP Tour at the Rolex Paris Masters, and it caused a great player, who could have won the event, to withdraw.

Jannik Sinner took the court for his first-round match at 12:20 AM.

The match concluded at 2:37 AM with a Sinner win; however, he was expected to be on the court at 4:30 PM, 14 hours later, for his second-round match.

Jannik Sinner finished his match last night past 2:30 a.m. He was scheduled to play 14 hours later. Darren Cahill: “2:45 a.m. Happy for the Jannik win, but zero care for the players welfare with the Paris schedule 👎” pic.twitter.com/UOlClt6Yw6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 2, 2023

An extremely challenging 24 hours for @janniksin led him to withdraw from the Rolex Paris Masters tournament due to fatigue from his late-night match. It’s more important than ever for players to have a unified voice to address challenges like match scheduling. pic.twitter.com/fyyhkyPejO — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) November 2, 2023

Sinner is a gentleman who took the high road when announcing his withdrawal when he could have easily cast blame on the tournament organizers.

On Twitter, he wrote:

“I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy. I finished the match when it was almost 3 in the morning and didn’t go to bed until a few hours later. I had less than 12 hours to rest and prepare for the next game.”

He added:

“I have to make the right decision for my health and my body. The weeks ahead with the ATP Finals at home and the Davis Cup will be very important, now I focus on preparing for these important events. See you in Turin! Force!”

Weather sometimes wreaks havoc on tournament scheduling, but that is not the case in Paris as Rennae Stubbs points out because it is played on an indoor court.

Finishing at almost 3am at a masters 1000!!!! WTH @atptour !!! What is happening! It’s indoors!!!! How is this possible!!????? Man i think it’s time someone took over the ATP AND @WTA tours! Anyone out there that thinks they could do this better??? Join tours!?? — Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 (@rennaestubbs) November 2, 2023

Kudos to Sinner and his team for looking out for health and well-being which is something tournament organizers should also be doing.