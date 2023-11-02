Tennis News and Rumors

A Fatigued Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Paris Masters Amid Impossible Schedule

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Jannik Sinner

A recurring theme on the WTA and ATP professional tennis tours is scheduling issues.

st recent one happened on the ATP Tour at the Rolex Paris Masters, and it caused a great player, who could have won the event, to withdraw.

Jannik Sinner took the court for his first-round match at 12:20 AM.

The match concluded at 2:37 AM with a Sinner win; however, he was expected to be on the court at 4:30 PM, 14 hours later, for his second-round match.

Sinner is a gentleman who took the high road when announcing his withdrawal when he could have easily cast blame on the tournament organizers.

On Twitter, he wrote:

“I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy. I finished the match when it was almost 3 in the morning and didn’t go to bed until a few hours later. I had less than 12 hours to rest and prepare for the next game.”

He added:

“I have to make the right decision for my health and my body. The weeks ahead with the ATP Finals at home and the Davis Cup will be very important, now I focus on preparing for these important events. See you in Turin! Force!”

Weather sometimes wreaks havoc on tournament scheduling, but that is not the case in Paris as Rennae Stubbs points out because it is played on an indoor court.

Kudos to Sinner and his team for looking out for health and well-being which is something tournament organizers should also be doing.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Arrow to top