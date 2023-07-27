MMA

A.J. McKee Injured, Roberto De Souza Steps In to Face Patricky Pitbull at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in Grand Prix Bout

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
aj mckee patricky pitbull

The Bellator lightweight grand prix has been shaken up by the news that former featherweight champion A.J. McKee has been injured and will be replaced by Roberto De Souza in the quarterfinals of the tournament. De Souza will face Patricky Pitbull in a 161-pound catchweight bout at Bellator x RIZIN 2 on July 29, 2023, in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

McKee’s Injury

The nature of McKee’s injury has not been disclosed, but it has forced him to withdraw from the tournament. McKee was set to face Pitbull in the quarterfinals of the tournament, and his withdrawal has led to De Souza stepping in as a replacement.

De Souza’s Background

De Souza is a Brazilian fighter who currently holds the RIZIN lightweight championship. He has a record of 28-3-0 and is known for his grappling ability, with 16 of his wins coming by way of submission. De Souza will be making his Bellator debut in this fight, and he will be looking to make a statement in the tournament.

Pitbull’s Background

Pitbull is a Brazilian fighter who is the former Bellator lightweight championship. He has a record of 24-11-0 and is known for his striking ability, with 16 of his wins coming by way of knockout. Pitbull is the older brother of Patricio Pitbull, who is the current Bellator featherweight champion.

Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix

The Bellator lightweight grand prix is a single-elimination tournament featuring eight fighters competing for the lightweight championship. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the Bellator lightweight champion and will receive a $1 million prize. The tournament is set to continue with Bellator x RIZIN 2 and will conclude in early 2024.

Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto De Souza

De Souza vs. Pitbull is a highly anticipated matchup in the quarterfinals of the tournament. De Souza’s grappling ability will be a threat to Pitbull, who will be looking to keep the fight standing and use his striking ability to his advantage. The winner of this fight will advance to the semifinals of the tournament and will be one step closer to the lightweight championship.

Topics  
MMA
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
Umar-Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov Out of UFC Fight Against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Nashville August 5th

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 19 2023
MMA
chris wade
Chris Wade Replaces Movlid Khaybulaev in PFL Featherweight Playoffs
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 19 2023
MMA
Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 5/22
Michael ‘Venom’ Page Announces Free Agency After Not Re-signing With Bellator
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 17 2023
MMA
Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 26/22
Bellator Re-signs Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix for Bantamweight Title Unification Bout
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 13 2023
MMA
Shane Burgos Career Earnings
PFL Announces Lineups for Pair of August Playoff Events in New York
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 12 2023
MMA
pfl
PFL Partners with USADA for New Anti-Doping Program Following Slew of Testing Failures
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 12 2023
MMA
Shane Burgos Career Earnings
PFL 6 Salaries: Shane Burgos, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Natan Schulte Among 5 Highest-Paid Fighters
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top