The Bellator lightweight grand prix has been shaken up by the news that former featherweight champion A.J. McKee has been injured and will be replaced by Roberto De Souza in the quarterfinals of the tournament. De Souza will face Patricky Pitbull in a 161-pound catchweight bout at Bellator x RIZIN 2 on July 29, 2023, in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

McKee’s Injury

The nature of McKee’s injury has not been disclosed, but it has forced him to withdraw from the tournament. McKee was set to face Pitbull in the quarterfinals of the tournament, and his withdrawal has led to De Souza stepping in as a replacement.

De Souza’s Background

De Souza is a Brazilian fighter who currently holds the RIZIN lightweight championship. He has a record of 28-3-0 and is known for his grappling ability, with 16 of his wins coming by way of submission. De Souza will be making his Bellator debut in this fight, and he will be looking to make a statement in the tournament.

Pitbull’s Background

Pitbull is a Brazilian fighter who is the former Bellator lightweight championship. He has a record of 24-11-0 and is known for his striking ability, with 16 of his wins coming by way of knockout. Pitbull is the older brother of Patricio Pitbull, who is the current Bellator featherweight champion.

Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix

The Bellator lightweight grand prix is a single-elimination tournament featuring eight fighters competing for the lightweight championship. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the Bellator lightweight champion and will receive a $1 million prize. The tournament is set to continue with Bellator x RIZIN 2 and will conclude in early 2024.

Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto De Souza

De Souza vs. Pitbull is a highly anticipated matchup in the quarterfinals of the tournament. De Souza’s grappling ability will be a threat to Pitbull, who will be looking to keep the fight standing and use his striking ability to his advantage. The winner of this fight will advance to the semifinals of the tournament and will be one step closer to the lightweight championship.