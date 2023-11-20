There has not been much good news around the Michigan football program lately, but running back Blake Corum is changing that. Corum, one of college football’s premier running backs has been hand-delivering turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving. But not only that, all of these turkeys were paid for by Corum from money he made from NIL deals. Let’s take a look at just how much money Corum makes from NIL deals as we explore his NIL value.



Blake Corum Pays For and Delivers Turkeys to 600 Families This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful, and 600 families in Michigan this Thanksgiving are thankful for college football star Blake Corum. This marks the third year that the Michigan Wolverines running back has used his NIL money to do his famous turkey run.

Michigan RB Blake Corum using his NIL money to buy 600 turkeys he’s delivering in Ypsilanti today. Third year he has done this for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/IAhI3MjpM6 — angelique (@chengelis) November 19, 2023

Blake Corum’s NIL Value & NIL Deals

According to On3, Blake Corum’s NIL value is estimated at an impressive $854,000. This places him as the 34th highest earner in college sports and the 25th highest among college football players.

His NIL deals include partnerships with several notable brands and initiatives. He’s collaborated with The Detroit Garage and 7-11. Furthermore, Corum runs the Blake Corum Youth Football Camp, providing an opportunity for young athletes to learn from one of the best in college football.

His endorsements don’t stop there. Corum has also teamed up with Subway and Outback Steakhouse, two nationally recognized chains, reflecting his widespread appeal. Additionally, his deal with Wolverine Boots highlights his alignment with brands that embody strength and resilience, much like his playing style on the field.

Corum’s NIL value not only signifies his marketability but also speaks volumes about his influence both on and off the field. His ability to attract such high-profile endorsements speaks to his skill, personality, and the positive image he portrays.

Interestingly, Corum’s NIL value, while substantial, is eclipsed within his own team. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy ranks 11th among college sports stars in NIL value with a $1.4M valuation.

Michigan’s football program is currently in a strong position, ranked as the second favorites behind Georgia at +285 to win the national championship. This is noteworthy considering the team is under investigation for sign-stealing, yet their on-field performances and the star power of players like Corum and McCarthy have kept them in a favorable spot in the national conversation.