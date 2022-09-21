Aaron Judge’s Amazing Season Continues As He Hits 60th Home Run

New York Yankees’ star, Aaron Judge, is having a season to remember as he hit his 60th home run on Tuesday.

The big number 60 game in the 9-8 walk-over in against the Pirates on Tuesday. Judge hit a shot to deep left-center field in the bottom of the ninth inning.

On the remarkable achievement, Judge was keen to bat away any talk of personal statistics:

“I haven’t really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that,

“I’m going out there trying to help my team win. At the time, it was a solo shot in the ninth, still down by a couple of runs. But this team, we’ve always had a never-say-die attitude. We fight until the end.”

Despite Judge saying it’s all about the team, he’ll have in the back of his mind the record he’s near to breaking. Judge is within one big hit of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record for home runs in a single season.

Maris set the record by beating the 60 home runs hit by legendary baseball player, Babe Ruth, back in 1927.

Judge was asked how it felt to be discussed in the same sentence as Ruth and Maris:

“When you talk about Ruth and Maris and Mantle and all these Yankees greats, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them,

“It’s an incredible honor and something I don’t take lightly at all. We’re not done.”

All eyes will be on Judge in the next game as he looks to level the record set by Maris.

