With a huge college football clash on the horizon, the question every fan wants to know is can Ohio State topple Michigan on Saturday. To find out the answer, we asked artificial intelligence to make its picks and predictions for the massive Big Ten showdown. Here’s what ChatGPT predicts will happen when the Buckeyes and the Wolverines face-off this weekend.

🏈 Matchup : Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines

: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines 📅 Date : Saturday, November 25, 2023

: Saturday, November 25, 2023 🕒 Time : 12:00 PM (ET)

: 12:00 PM (ET) 🏟️ Venue : Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 📺 Broadcast : FOX

: FOX 🎲 Odds: Michigan -3.5 / O/U 46

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Ohio State +142 +3.5 -120 Over 46 -110 Michigan -162 -3.5 +100 Under 46 -110

In the biggest game of the season so far, the second and third ranked teams in college football will square off in Week 13. It’s Michigan vs. Ohio State week, and everything is on the line.

The winner likely seals their place in the College Football Playoff and the loser could well miss out.

As the Wolverines face an investigation into sign-stealing, they will be missing head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has accepted a sideline ban. Can they beat their biggest rivals without their head coach to galvanize them?

We asked AI to predict the outcome of the game, and here is what ChatGPT thinks will happen on Saturday.

Setting the Stage

A crisp autumn day set the backdrop for one of college football’s most storied rivalries. The Michigan Stadium, filled to the brim with enthusiastic fans, was the arena for a clash of titans: the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes against the equally undefeated Michigan Wolverines.

First Half

The game started with intensity as both teams exchanged early blows. Ohio State’s Kyle McCord connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a spectacular 40-yard touchdown pass, slicing through Michigan’s defense. The Wolverines responded with a methodical drive, capped by a 10-yard rush from Blake Corum into the endzone.

A key incident occurred midway through the second quarter when Ohio State’s star running back TreVeyon Henderson broke off a 60-yard run, only to fumble near the goal line due to a hard hit by Michigan’s defensive line. The Wolverines recovered the ball, turning a near-certain Ohio State touchdown into a moment of relief for Michigan.

Second Half

Coming out of halftime tied, the tension was palpable. Michigan, playing without head coach Jim Harbaugh due to suspension, showed remarkable composure. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy led a drive resulting in a precise 20-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

Ohio State answered back with a field goal, but Michigan’s defense held firm, making critical stops. Late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State’s defensive line, led by Tommy Eichenberg, forced a crucial turnover, giving the Buckeyes one last chance to seize the game.

Final Moments

In a dramatic final drive, Kyle McCord orchestrated a series of successful plays, culminating in a touchdown pass to Egbuka in the closing seconds. However, the fate of the game came down to a two-point conversion attempt, creating a nail-biting finish.

The Final Showdown

As the seconds ticked down in the final quarter, the atmosphere in Michigan Stadium was electric. The Ohio State Buckeyes, with a last-minute drive, had just scored a touchdown, bringing them within two points of the Michigan Wolverines.

The Decisive Moment

The Buckeyes opted for a daring two-point conversion to tie the game. Kyle McCord took the snap, dropped back, and amid immense pressure from Michigan’s defense, he found an opening and launched a pass towards the endzone. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State’s standout receiver, leaped amongst a sea of defenders. For a moment, time seemed to stand still.

The Result

The pass was… Caught! Harrison Jr. landed in bounds, securing the two-point conversion. The game was tied, sending it into overtime.

Overtime Drama

In overtime, both teams exchanged field goals in the first round. In the second round, Michigan’s offense stalled, leading to another field goal attempt, which they converted.

Backed against the wall, Ohio State took over. On a crucial third down, TreVeyon Henderson found a gap and exploded into the endzone for a game-winning touchdown. The Ohio State Buckeyes emerged victorious in a thrilling finish.

Final Score

Ohio State Buckeyes 33, Michigan Wolverines 30

Mini Box Score

Ohio State Buckeyes : Kyle McCord: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs TreVeyon Henderson: 140 rushing yards, Game-winning TD Marvin Harrison Jr.: 100 receiving yards, 1 TD, Crucial 2-point conversion

: Michigan Wolverines : J.J. McCarthy: 220 passing yards, 1 TD Blake Corum: 85 rushing yards, 1 TD Roman Wilson: 75 receiving yards, 1 TD

: