Ajla Tomljanovic Returns To Tennis One Year After Beating Serena Williams In Her Last Match Before Retirement

Wendi Oliveros
Ajla Tomljanovic

30-year-old Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic has not played competitively in 2023 due to a knee injury.

The 2022 Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinalist is finally healthy and is excited to be back in New York back at the scene of the most infamous match of her career.

Her highest ranking was No. 32 after a career-best 2022 and an epic US Open run that had her defeating Karolina Muchova, and Serena Williams, and following that big win up with a victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16.

Ajla Tomljanovic Returns To Tennis One Year After Beating Serena Williams In Her Last Match Before Retirement

Tomljanovic will forever be known as the last player to face Serena Williams in her career; she defeated the GOAT in three sets on an emotional New York night.

She handled herself beautifully in an intense match with the New York crowd against her.

Tomljanovic had mixed emotions because she admired and respected Serena as much as the fans did.

After such a long layoff dealing with a lingering knee issue, it is unknown how far Tomljanovic can go in the US Open, but hopefully, she can make a successful run and has a lot of fan support behind her in her 2023 return.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
