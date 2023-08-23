30-year-old Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic has not played competitively in 2023 due to a knee injury.

The 2022 Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinalist is finally healthy and is excited to be back in New York back at the scene of the most infamous match of her career.

So good to have Ajla Tomljanovic back in NY one year after her win over Serena en route to the QFs. She says her knee feels good, and she’s ready to go for what will be her first match of 2023. (Yes, that’s Netflix star Ratko chilling in the umpire chair – ha!) #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3KKTHUO08m — Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) August 22, 2023

Her highest ranking was No. 32 after a career-best 2022 and an epic US Open run that had her defeating Karolina Muchova, and Serena Williams, and following that big win up with a victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16.

Tomljanovic will forever be known as the last player to face Serena Williams in her career; she defeated the GOAT in three sets on an emotional New York night.

Serena was incredible last night but Ajla Tomljanovic was AMAZING! She prevailed in a completely hostile environment; every unforced error was cheered by Serena’s crowd. But Tomljanovic locked in and survived like Russell Crowe in Gladiator. Are you not entertained? @usopen pic.twitter.com/ycQScCrJQO — Terry Meiners ™️ (@terrymeiners) September 3, 2022

She handled herself beautifully in an intense match with the New York crowd against her.

Tomljanovic had mixed emotions because she admired and respected Serena as much as the fans did.

After such a long layoff dealing with a lingering knee issue, it is unknown how far Tomljanovic can go in the US Open, but hopefully, she can make a successful run and has a lot of fan support behind her in her 2023 return.

