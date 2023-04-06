UFC News and Rumors

Alex Pereira Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife

Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.

Alex Pereira is set to defend his UFC Middleweight Championship against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 287. This marks Pereira’s first title defense since winning the belt against Adesanya at UFC 281. Want to learn more about Pereira? Scroll below for information on Pereira’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

Alex Pereira Net Worth

Before UFC 287, Pereira has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

After UFC 287, Pereira’s net worth will increase to at least $2.5 million, with a chance of surpassing $3 million if the Brazilian fighter retains his championship.

Over the last seven years, Pereira’s main source of income has been as a mixed martial artist. However, Pereira earned a salary as a professional kickboxer from 2012-2021.

Alex Pereira UFC Earnings and Record

With only four fights in the UFC, Pereira has accumulated over $1 million in UFC earnings, which is very impressive for such a short time frame.

Pereira’s last fight at UFC 281 became his biggest payday with the company, earning an estimated $682,000 in his win over Adesanya.

Pereira is in line to make at least $500,000 at UFC 287, but a win bonus, PPV payout, and sponsorship can elevate that number to over $1 million by the end of the night.

Pereira holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-1-0. After starting his career 0-1, Pereira is on a seven-fight winning streak, with six wins coming by knockout.

Alex Pereira Next Fight

Pereira will take on Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship on April 8, 2023, at UFC 287. The event will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. On BetOnline, Pereira is listed as a slight underdog (+115).

The fight is a rematch of UFC 281, where Pereira defeated Adesanya by TKO in the fifth round to win the UFC Middleweight Championship.

With his victory at UFC 281, Pereira is now the top-ranked middleweight in the UFC and No. 6 in the men’s pound-for-pound standings.

Alex Pereira Age, Height, Weight, Wife

At 35 years old, Pereira’s nickname is “Poatan,” which means “Hands of Stone.”

Pereira was previously married to an unknown woman, and the couple has two kids together. However, they divorced over a year ago. Pereira is now dating a woman named Merle.

  • Age: 35
  • Born: São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil
  • Height: 6’4″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 79″
  • Coaches: Vinicius Reviravolta, Glover Teixeira, Plinio Cruz

