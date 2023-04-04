The UFC heads to sunny south Florida for a stacked PPV event UFC 287 in Miami. UFC 287 will feature a rematch between the two best middleweights on planet earth, as Alex Pereira defends his title against longtime former champion Israel Adesanya. Find the UFC 287 salaries and payouts of all of the fighters in action at this week’s pay-per-view event.

The UFC heads to Miami, Florida for the first time since UFC 42 in April 2003. The fight fans in south Florida are in for a treat with what the UFC has put on. We have the middleweight championship of the world on the line when Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya go to battle for a fourth time in combat sports. The first fight between these two was sensational so you can expect more of the same here in what looks to be the last installment.

That is not the only great fight on tap at UFC 287, we also have a fight between two staples in the south Florida MMA scene when Gilbert Burns and Miami native Jorge Masvidal go to battle in the co-main event. These two are looking to get back into the title picture and a win here will put them right back in the mix.

This is a fight card that has fight of the night type of fights throughout the night and is one that you certainly will not want to miss. With that said, let’s check out the UFC 287 fighter pay, salaries, and payouts.

Alex Pereira Set To Take Home Big Payday

Alex Pereira’s rise to stardom came rather fast in the UFC. He scored his title shot in just his fourth fight with the promotion in due part to the rivalry he’s had outside of MMA with former champion Israel Adesanya. In their first MMA fight, Pereira got the biggest payday of his combat sports career with $632,000.

In just eight professional MMA fights, Pereira has made over $1 Million which is unheard of as most fighters don’t even reach that pinnacle in their entire careers. He is just a special kind of talent and the kind of talent that brings home massive paydays.

This rematch has the potential to be one of the biggest fights of the year. As a result, Adesanya is projected to earn over $1 million in guaranteed salary.

UFC 287 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Miami, Florida.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $3.3 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 287. Headlining the main event, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are expected to earn the most guaranteed salary.

Check out the potential UFC 287 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Alex Pereira $500,000 $42,000 $542,000 Israel Adesanya $1,000,000 $32,000 $1,032,000 Gilbert Burns $250,000 $16,000 $266,000 Jorge Masvidal $500,000 $21,000 $521,000 Rob Font $150,000 $16,000 $166,000 Adrian Yanez $16,000 $4,500 $20,500 Kevin Holland $150,000 $16,000 $166,000 Santiago Ponzinibbio $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Raul Rosas Jr. $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Christian Rodriguez $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Kelvin Gastelum $100,000 $16,000 $116,000 Chris Curtis $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Michelle Waterson-Gomez $72,000 $11,000 $83,000 Luana Pinheiro $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Karl Williams $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Chase Sherman $32,000 $11,000 $43,000 Gerald Meerschaert $73,000 $16,000 $89,000 Joseph Pyfer $10,000 $4,000 $16,000 Cynthia Calvillo $70,000 $11,000 $81,000 Lupita Godinez $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Ignacio Bahamondes $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Trey Ogden $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Steve Garcia $16,000 $4,500 $20,500 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke $22,000 $4,500 $26,500 Sam Hughes $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Jacqueline Amorim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*Note: All figures are estimates. UFC does not disclose salary unless required by state law.

UFC 287 Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC 287 this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC 287.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC 287 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $275,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 287.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.