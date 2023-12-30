Key Highlights:

More than ½ of the country is rooting for Michigan to win the national title

Oregon fans are rooting for Texas and against PAC-12 rival Washington

SEC country is rolling with the Tide in the CFP

Ohio State fans are rooting for Alabama to upset Michigan

The 2024 College Football Playoff has become a hot topic over the past few weeks after the selection committee left out an undefeated Florida State team. Instead, one-loss teams Texas and Alabama leapfrogged the Seminoles in the rankings and earned a chance to play for a national championship.

With the College Football Playoffs set to begin, BetOnline used geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags to determine the rooting interest of fans around the country.

The data revealed some interesting results with nearly half of the country rooting for the Wolverines to win it all. Fans in more than 30 states will be rooting for Michigan during the College Football Playoff. While other teams are drawing only regional rooting interest, the Wolverines will have fans from coast to coast, stretching from California to Florida.

America Is Not High On The Huskies

Washington appeared to have the least rooting interest of any team in the playoffs. The Huskies are only drawing a majority rooting interest in Alaska and back home in Washington. Even fans in Oregon are rooting against their PAC-12 rivals and against the Huskies. Instead, Texas is drawing the most interest from fans in the Beaver State. Both Washington and Oregon will be joining Michigan in the Big Ten Conference in the 2024-25 season.

Texas & Alabama Only Drawing Regional Rooting Interest

Even powerhouses like Texas and Alabama are only drawing regional rooting interest. The Longhorns have claimed four states, including Oregon, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

On the other hand, most of SEC country is rooting for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has drawing the majority of the rooting interest in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It appears Ohio State fans are also rooting for Alabama to upset the team from up north. In fact, the entire state of Ohio is unequivocally rooting for the Crimson Tide, according to the BetOnline data.

The CFP Semifinals will begin on January 1st, 2024 with a national champion being crowned a week later on January, 8th, 2024.