Christopher Eubanks is not a household name among tennis fans, but that is about to change.

The 26-year-old Eubanks who turned pro in 2017 after playing three seasons of NCAA tennis for Georgia Tech is about to officially break into the Top 100 of the men’s rankings.

He is having the tournament of his life at the 2023 Miami Open.

His level of play is getting better with each round.

This is probably the best FH I’ve hit in my entire life 🫣🫢😅 https://t.co/wPewfegPca — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) March 29, 2023

Next Monday, when the updated rankings come out, he will be in the Top 100 for the first time.

In the meantime, he has a Miami Open quarterfinal match to look forward to with Daniil Medvedev as his opponent.

Eubanks does not describe himself as an emotional guy but winning the match that he knew put him in the Top 100 did get to him.

The emotion of Christopher Eubanks. At 26 years-old, USA's World No.119 has qualified into his maiden Masters 1000 4th round at the expense of Grégoire Barrère. He will break into the Top 100 (96th) for the first time as well! (🎥 @tennistv) pic.twitter.com/X8iB5kYfdD — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) March 28, 2023

He later talked about being overwhelmed by all of the positive words and encouragement from people all over the world.

Many People Are Cheering For Him

Actor Jamie Foxx and athlete Chad Johnson are just two of the celebrities that have been following Eubanks’ career.

Jamie Foxx congratulated Chris Eubanks on cracking the top 100 pic.twitter.com/R49Kk8qzkg — Yasmin Syed (@yasminstefsyed) March 28, 2023

Eubanks called Foxx his “Big Bro” after Fox posted his congratulatory note on Instagram.

Foxx wrote:

“Blood sweat and tears and true hard work has paid off for my good friend @chris_eubanks96 tennis is your passion, my friend continue to rise and congratulations on breaking into the top 100 players in the world!”

Conclusion

Men’s tennis has a lot of feel-good stories brewing.

Carlos Alcaraz is a genuine, humble 19-year-old superstar who does not take his quick rise in the rankings for granted.

Then, there is Eubanks who has been grinding away for six years on the ATP Tour and fulfilled one of his career goals just this week after a lot of hard work.

There is also 34-year-old Juan Martin del Potro, a fan favorite planning to come out of retirement and train for a possible run at the US Open which is the Grand Slam he won in 2009.

Juan Martin del Potro talks about coming out of retirement! 🙌 "I will give myself a chance, at least until the US Open. I still have time, I will go back to practice, see how my leg and my knee react, see if I can do it or not." You believe he can make it? pic.twitter.com/gWE5ptTZMh — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) March 27, 2023

And Rafael Nadal continues to battle injuries and age to compete at a high level.

He is on his way back, training on the clay.

The 2023 season is just getting underway, and there is so much to look forward to in the men’s draw of this year’s tournaments.

