Amid Double Bounce Controversy, Holger Rune Wins Five Set Thriller

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Holger Rune

Holger Rune outlasted Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set epic match at the French Open on Monday.

Rune looked down and out at times in this match, but Cerundolo could not take advantage.

The match did not go off without a hitch and had a controversial no-call by the umpire included within it.

What Happened

The umpire seemingly missed a double-bounced ball that fell during a rally on Rune’s side of the court in Cerundolo’s service game.

Cerundolo had plenty to say about the lack of a call and ultimately lost his service game.

Did that cost him the match?

No, it did not, but in tight matches like this, the umpires should never be the storyline.

The controversy did get tennis fans fired up wondering why Rune was not a good sportsman admitting the obvious double bounce.

During the interaction between Cerundulo and the umpire, Rune was not in the camera view and was presumably staying quiet and warm until the next point was set to begin.

The Point In Question

The French Open is the only Grand Slam that does not use electronic lines calls or player challenges.

For years, this tournament has been fraught with controversy regarding humans calling the points.

Despite the ongoing problems, the French Tennis Federation does not seem interested in making any changes.

What Should Rune Have Done?

Many tennis fans on social media believe that Rune should have spoken up and admitted it was a double bounce.

Others do not understand how the umpire missed something so blatant and wonder why the umpire is still employed.

It is an unfortunate missed call, and fans believe that Rune will get karma for it, either in the way of another missed call against him or by losing the tournament.

The only good thing that could come from this now is if the French Tennis Federation would reconsider its stance on the use of technology so that the tennis takes center stage at the French Open and not these types of issues.

