An Emotional Iga Swiatek Wins 2023 China Open In Straight Sets Over Liudmila Samsonova

Wendi Oliveros
Iga Swiatek

In her victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the China Open final, Iga Swiatek was tearful and grateful.

It was a telling reaction for a player who lost her World No. 1 ranking in 2023 and was not the “it” player of the summer and fall.

Swiatek won the 2023 French Open but by her high standards did not have a great summer in the Grand Slams.

She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon, her best career finish at the All-England Club.

As the 2022 US Open Champion, Swiatek lost her title defense in the fourth round to Jelena Ostapenko.

Winning the China Open is vindication for a player who at 22 years old is already experiencing both the highs and lows of the game.

It also gives her an opportunity to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at the end of the season in the upcoming WTA Finals.

465 points separates her from Aryna Sabalenka.

This is one of the many interesting storylines coming up at the end of the month in the WTA Finals.

Congratulations Iga Swiatek!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
