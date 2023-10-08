In her victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the China Open final, Iga Swiatek was tearful and grateful.

Swiatek d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-2 in Beijing One thing we learned from this week in China… Even when Iga is ranked #2, she still competes a whole lot like a world #1. ✅16th career title

✅6th WTA 1000 title

✅1st WTA 1000 title of 2023

✅6 match win streak 🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/woUtNfLaXo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 8, 2023

It was a telling reaction for a player who lost her World No. 1 ranking in 2023 and was not the “it” player of the summer and fall.

IGA DOING IGA TYPE THINGS 🏆👑@iga_swiatek secures her first Hologic WTA 1000 trophy of the season and her 16th career title!!!#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/OEyBL5lbwK — wta (@WTA) October 8, 2023

Swiatek won the 2023 French Open but by her high standards did not have a great summer in the Grand Slams.

She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon, her best career finish at the All-England Club.

As the 2022 US Open Champion, Swiatek lost her title defense in the fourth round to Jelena Ostapenko.

Winning the China Open is vindication for a player who at 22 years old is already experiencing both the highs and lows of the game.

Iga Swiatek thanks her team after winning 6th WTA 1000 title in Beijing: “Thank you to my team. We all know how hard it is sometimes. I’m really happy I have your support no matter what. I don’t know what I would do without the people around me. I’m pretty grateful.” 🇵🇱🥹 pic.twitter.com/PwoIrg393u — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 8, 2023

It also gives her an opportunity to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at the end of the season in the upcoming WTA Finals.

465 points separates her from Aryna Sabalenka.

This is one of the many interesting storylines coming up at the end of the month in the WTA Finals.

Congratulations Iga Swiatek!

