An Injured Jennifer Brady Withdraws From 2023 French Open

Wendi Oliveros
Jennifer Brady

Jennifer Brady has been absent from the WTA tour since August 2021.

The 28-year-old former UCLA Bruin climbed up the rankings in late 2020 after semifinal appearances at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open.

In February 2021, she was ranked 13th in the world.

A knee injury is the reason tennis fans did not see her on the court in 2022.

Earlier this year, Brady told Rennae Stubbs that she was planning a return at the 2023 French Open.

Unfortunately, that is not going to happen as Brady withdrew from Roland Garros with a foot injury that is reportedly unrelated to her previous knee issue.

Brady Is Coming Up Against The Youth Movement In Women’s Tennis

Hopefully, Brady is able to return this summer because time is not on her side.

Women’s tennis is experiencing a youth movement and at 28, she is rapidly aging out of it.

The Big 3 of women’s tennis has an average age of 23.

Iga Swiatek is 21 years old, Elena Rybakina is 23 years old, and Aryna Sabalenka is 25 years old, and they have five Grand Slam titles between them.

Surrounding them in the rankings are older players who have yet to break through with Grand Slam success.

They include Jessica Pegula, 29, Ons Jabeur, 28, and Maria Sakkari, 27.

Are The Big 3 The Future?

Women’s tennis has not had fierce rivalries since the Chris Evert-Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graff-Monica Seles eras.

Serena Williams steamrolled her competition for years, and Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka experienced short-lived success.

It seems like the Big 3 of women’s tennis are the future, and we can only hope they give us the years of competition and nail-biting matches that the Big 3 of men’s tennis delivered.

What About The 20 And Under Group?

Coco Gauff, 19, and Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 20, both have had success at a young age, but it has not translated into Grand Slam titles yet.

Then, there is Emma Raducanu, 20, who came out of nowhere to win the 2021 U.S. Open and has been riddled with obstacles and injuries ever since.

All of these players, and others we may not know yet, will try to catch the Big 3 in the years to come.

Wendi Oliveros
