Boxing News and Rumors

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul set for blockbuster boxing fight

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Untitled_design_-_2022-08-04T123017.699
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Internet celebrities Andrew Tate and Jake Paul went head-to-head in a video posted to social media today.

With the video, Jake Paul confirms that there are ongoing negotiations with ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ to schedule a bout with former kickboxing world champion and social media giant Andrew Tate.

As a professional boxer Paul has a record of 6-0, including knockouts against former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as well as a recent win versus former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Andrew Tate rose to popularity in early 2022 on social media platform TikTok where his controversial and hard-lined commentary struck with the young male fanbase.

Tate has been permanently suspended on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, claiming he had ‘violated their policy on dangerous organizations and individuals’.

The 35-year-old who was born in Washington D.C. has not fought professionally since December 2016, with a kickboxing record of 76-9 (23 by KO).

Content You May Like

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul Calls Out Tyson Fury For Heavyweight Boxing Super-Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 28 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora
Anger From Boxing Fans As Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 Gets Officially Announced
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 23 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
KSI Jake Paul
KSI Predicts Anderson Silva To Beat Jake Paul In Boxing Match
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 22 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Deontay Wilder Boxing
Deontay Wilder Wants Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz Jr Next
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 22 2022
More News
Arrow to top