Andrew Tate and Jake Paul set for blockbuster boxing fight

Internet celebrities Andrew Tate and Jake Paul went head-to-head in a video posted to social media today.
With the video, Jake Paul confirms that there are ongoing negotiations with ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ to schedule a bout with former kickboxing world champion and social media giant Andrew Tate.
Negotiations. @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/PPDDgEpOZm
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 10, 2022
As a professional boxer Paul has a record of 6-0, including knockouts against former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as well as a recent win versus former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.
Andrew Tate rose to popularity in early 2022 on social media platform TikTok where his controversial and hard-lined commentary struck with the young male fanbase.
Tate has been permanently suspended on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, claiming he had ‘violated their policy on dangerous organizations and individuals’.
The 35-year-old who was born in Washington D.C. has not fought professionally since December 2016, with a kickboxing record of 76-9 (23 by KO).
