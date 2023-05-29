Andy Murray opted to not play in the French Open and is focusing his tennis pursuits on the upcoming grass court season.

In the meantime, he is spending time at home with his wife and four children.

Murray is certainly getting quality time with the kids, but as most parents know, that does not come without its frustrations and head-scratching moments.

From what we can gather from his latest tweet, Murray was potentially having one of those challenging parenting days.

What Murray Said

Murray directed his advice at new parents in particular.

We should caveat the quote by mentioning that he used the laughing emoji at the end of the sentence.

Murray wrote:

“Little parenting tip for any new parents out there…don’t have 4 of them”

He has three daughters and one son so he is very much a girl dad.

Could the daughters be giving him grief?

It would not be the first time.

Daughter Edie “Fired” Dad As Her Tennis Coach

Last month, Murray shared a handwritten note from his daughter Edie who made it clear she does not want him to be her tennis coach anymore.

In her words:

“I don’t want to play with you anymore…you stand too close to me.”

Any parent can identify with Murray’s plight of not doing something correctly according to the child’s standards.

Being a professional athlete apparently does not give him extra credibility with his daughter.

Murray’s Favorite Surface Will Be Calling Soon

Murray will soon be back on the courts in tune-up tournaments in preparation for grass court season.

Grass court season will be in full swing in mid-June after the French Open concludes.

Murray is a two-time Wimbledon Champion who would love nothing more than another trophy from the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

He is the hometown hero and fan favorite.

And the fact that tennis fans have had Murray, who is now 36, for this long is a true gift.

He never expected his tennis career to extend past the pain and suffering he endured leading up to his multiple hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

