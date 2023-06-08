Horse Racing

Andy Serling Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Hit Show For The Win

Andy Serling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Andy Serling’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Horse racing pundit Andy Serling has once again shared his valuable insight on the upcoming Belmont Stakes 2023. Known for his astute analysis and understanding of the complex dynamics of horse racing, Serling’s predictions are always eagerly anticipated.

This year, he has meticulously dissected the performance of the competitors, their strengths, weaknesses, and racing strategies to present his expert picks for the last leg of the Triple Crown. Let’s explore his choices.

Here are all of Andy Serling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Andy Serling Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

Andy Serling has long been regarded as a reliable and insightful commentator on horse racing, gaining an almost prophetic reputation amongst horse racing enthusiasts. His career started with handicapping horse races and he has worked his way up to become a key figure in the industry.

His ability to accurately predict the outcomes of races has garnered him an extensive fanbase, all of whom are eagerly waiting to see his predictions for the Belmont Stakes 2023.

Serling is not keen on favorite Forte (+225), so he is opposing him and offers up three others in the order he thinks they will finish for his Trifecta. Let’s take a closer look at his picks.

Hit Show (+1000)

Hit Show, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by jockey Manny Franco, has shown promise throughout its career. With a career record of 3 wins in 6 races, Hit Show has consistently delivered strong performances on the track.

Its performance last time out in the Kentucky Derby can be forgiven. It finished 5th, but might have found the track at Churchill Downs not to its liking. Some strong performances in graded company prior to that should mean that he can compete on the day in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. If he comes home in front, Serling and Hit Show backers will be celebrating on Saturday evening.

Tapit Trice (+350)

Tapit Trice is another horse that Serling has forgiven for his Kentucky Derby run. Tapit Trice finished 7th at Churchill Downs, but the longer trip at the Belmont Stakes might be more to its liking.

Tapit Trice is a Grade 1 winner in its own right. He won the Blue Grass Stakes back in early April and if he finds that kind of form again, he will be sure to go close this time around.

Red Route One (+1800)

Red Route One is Serling’s longshot pick for the race. He has mixed in high-class company since his maiden win and hasn’t looked out of place.

He’s shown his potential with impressive performances like his first-place finish in the Bath House Row Stakes and a solid second in the Rebel Stakes, both with an Equibase Speed Figure of 102. That figure puts him among the top contenders for the race and he could do the business at enticing odds.

Trifecta

Serling believes this will be the order they cross the finish line: 7-2-9.

That puts Hits Show in first, with Tapit Trice in second, and Red Route One in third. It’s quite speculative, but as the old adages goes, ‘you have to speculate to accumulate.’ And Serling certainly won’t die wondering at the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

