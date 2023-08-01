MLB News and Rumors

Angels acquire CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk from Rockies

Jeremy Freeborn
The Colorado Rockies traded first baseman CJ Cron of Fullerton, California and outfielder Randall Grichuk of Rosenberg, Texas to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden.  The Angels were in need of making a move because outfielder Taylor Ward of Dayton, Ohio suffered multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Ward has since been placed on the 60-day injury list.

CJ Cron returning to the Angels

CJ Cron is actually returning to the Angels. He previously played for the Angels from 2014 to 2017. In 1366 games with the Angels, he batted .262 with 59 home runs and 213 runs batted in. Cron also played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, the Minnesota Twins in 2019, the Detroit Tigers in 2020, and the last three seasons from 2021 to 2023 with the Colorado Rockies. Grichuk meanwhile has played for four Major League teams. In addition to the Rockies in 2022 and 2023, he has played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2014 to 2017), and the Toronto Blue Jays (2018 to 2021).

Cron’s 2023 MLB Statistics

This season, Cron batted .260 with 11 home runs and 32 runs batted in. During 56 games, 224 plate appearances and 208 at bats, he scored 31 runs and had 54 hits, 12 doubles, 13 walks, 99 total bases and two sacrifice flies. Cron has an on base percentage of .304, and a slugging percentage of .476.

Cron an All-Star in 2022

Cron was an All-Star with the Rockies in 2022. That season he batted .257 with 29 home runs and 102 runs batted in. During 150 games, 632 plate appearances, and 575 at bats, Cron has scored 79 runs and had 148 hits, 28 doubles, three triples, 43 walks, 269 total bases, and five sacrifice flies. He has an on base percentage of .315, and a slugging percentage of .468.

Grichuk’s 2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023, Grichuk batted .308 with eight home runs and 27 runs batted in. During 64 games, 263 innings pitched and 240 plate appearances, he scored 40 runs with 74 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 18 walks, 119 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. Grichuk had an on base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .496.

Angels in the Playoff Hunt

The Angels are currently at 55 wins and 51 losses. They are four games back of the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays for a wildcard spot in the American League.

 

 

 

Angels MLB News and Rumors Rockies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
