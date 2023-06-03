According to baseball insider Héctor Gómez, Bartolo Colón will indeed receive a proper sendoff in August, almost a year after announcing his retirement from baseball. The ceremony will take place at Citi Field before the August 26 game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels. It is a fitting choice of teams, as Colón spent four years with the Angels from 2004 to 2007 and three years with the Mets from 2014 to 2016.

Colon Had an Incredible Career

Colón had a remarkable career that spanned 21 years and involved playing for 11 different MLB teams. Although his last MLB action was in 2018 with the Texas Rangers, where he pitched 146 1/3 innings with a 5.78 ERA, 1.346 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts, his overall career statistics are impressive. Colón has a career ERA of 4.12, WHIP of 1.312, and accumulated 2,535 strikeouts. He was a four-time All-Star and won the Cy Young Award in 2005 after leading the league with 21 wins.

Colón’s memorable moment came in 2016 when he hit his first and only career home run while playing for the Mets. This added to his legacy and made him a fan favorite. Despite not playing in MLB for some time, Colón had pitching appearances in the Dominican Professional Baseball League for Águilas Cibaeñas from 2018 to 2019 and in the Mexican League for Acereros de Monclova in 2021.

In addition to the upcoming ceremony, Colón had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Mets game on May 7, coinciding with the seven-year anniversary of his iconic home run. This further demonstrates the appreciation and recognition for his contributions to the sport.

Angles vs Mets is the Perfect Matchup to Celebrate Colon

It’s possible that the idea for the ceremony came about organically, perhaps in a conversation with team owner Steve Cohen, who is known for enjoying fun and unique experiences. The fact that the ceremony coincides with the Angels’ visit to Citi Field is fitting, considering Colón’s history with the team. He won his only Cy Young Award with the Angels in 2005.

Overall, it is expected to be a day of celebration at Citi Field, and fans can anticipate Colón possibly sneaking onto the mound for one more inning after the festivities conclude, adding an element of excitement to the event.