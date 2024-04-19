Angels reliever Robert Stephenson to miss 2024

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson of Martinez, California is out of the 2024 Major League Baseball season because of an elbow injury according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday. Over the last week, two MLB clubs have announced that their high profile relief pitcher will not pitch this season. The other is the Colorado Rockies. On April 12, the Rockies announced that Daniel Bard of Houston, Texas will have season ending flexor tendon surgery.

Robert Stephenson in 2023

Stephenson shared his time in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. During 60 games, he had a record of three wins and four losses with one save, 15 holds, and an earned run average of 3.10. In 52 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 30 hits, 18 earned runs, eight home runs and 16 walks, to go along with 77 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.88. The save came on September 13, in a 5-4 Rays win over the Minnesota Twins.

Daniel Bard in 2023

In 50 games in 2023, Bard had a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.56. In 49 1/3 innings pitched, he had one save, six holds, and 47 strikeouts, and gave up 35 hits, 25 earned runs, and 49 walks, to go along with 47 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.70. Bard’s save came in a 5-2 Rockies win over the San Francisco Giants on July 7.

How did Bard and Stephenson get injured?

Stephenson injured his shoulder before the Cactus season in Arizona started. Expectations were high for him because he signed a three-year deal worth $33 million in January.

Bard meanwhile tore his meniscus in February while playing catch. However, while rehabilitating his knee injury, Bard injured his arm. Due to the fact that he is now 39 years of age, there is a genuine belief that Bard might retire after nine seasons of Major League Baseball.