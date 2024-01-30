MLB News and Rumors

Angels sign outfielder Aaron Hicks

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees

The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Aaron Hicks of San Pedro, California to a one-year contract according to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. From the Angels, Hicks is set to earn $740,000.

Still being paid by the Yankees

Even though Hicks is now in southern California, he is still being paid by the Yankees. On February 25, 2019, Hicks signed a seven-year contract extension worth $70 million with the Bronx Bombers. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Hicks is still making $19.26 million over the next three seasons from New York as part of the initial contract Hicks signed.

Fourth Major League Baseball team

The Angels are the fourth Major League Baseball team Hicks has played with. He has previously been with the Minnesota Twins from 2013 to 2015, the New York Yankees from 2016 to 2023, and the Baltimore Orioles in 2023.

2023 Statistics with the Yankees and Orioles

Hicks played in 93 games this past season. He missed significant time with a lower back strain and hamstring injury. Hicks batted .253 with eight home runs and 36 runs batted in. During 269 at bats and 312 plate appearances, he scored 44 runs and had 68 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 36 runs batted in, six stolen bases, 42 walks, 103 total bases, one sacrifice fly, and had an on base percentage of .353, and slugging percentage of .383.

Hicks’s triple and sacrifice fly came in Orioles’s wins. The triple came in an 8-3 Orioles win over the San Francisco Giants on June 4, and the sacrifice fly came in a 3-1 Orioles win over the Minnesota Twins on July 7. It should be noted that Hicks was significantly more productive this past season with the Orioles than with the Yankees in 2023. He batted .275 with the Orioles, but only .188 with the Yankees.

High Profile Marriage

Hicks is married to Cheyenne Woods of Phoenix, Arizona. Cheyenne is a niece of the great Tiger Woods, and also plays professional golf. She has made three cuts in major action from 2016 to 2018.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

