Angels sign shortstop Kevin Newman

The Los Angeles Angels continue to be the busiest team in the 2024 Major League Baseball offseason. After acquiring outfielder Jorge Soler of La Habana, Cuba in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Halloween, and signing catcher Travis d’Arnaud of Long Beach, California from the Braves on November 4, the Angels signed middle infielder Kevin Newman of Poway, California on Thursday to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million on Thursday.

Fourth Major League Baseball Team

Newman is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2018 to 2022, the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, and the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

Newman batted .278 with three home runs and 28 runs batted in with the Diamondbacks in 2024. During 111 games, 288 at bats and 311 plate appearances, he scored 41 runs and had 80 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, eight stolen bases, 15 walks, 108 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .311, and a slugging percentage of .375.

This past season, Newman had one four-hit game. He had two singles and two doubles in a 6-5 Diamondbacks win over the Reds on May 13.

Versatile

Newman is comfortable in both middle infield positions. He has played 390 games at shortstop in his career and 168 games at second base. Newman has a fielding percentage of .989 at second base and .976 at shortstop. In 2021, while with the Pirates, Newman led Major League Baseball with a .993 fielding percentage.

Strong Amateur Career

Newman had an excellent resume leading up to the Major Leagues. He had a .404 batting average during his sophomore year at high school at Poway High School in California. Newman then led the Cape Cod League in batting average in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, while with the Falmouth Commodores. He batted .375 in 2013, and .380 in 2014.

This past season the Angels were last in the American League West. They had a record of 63 wins and 99 losses.