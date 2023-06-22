Anthony Hernandez vs. Chris Curtis Set for September 16 UFC Event in Las Vegas

A middleweight battle between Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis is on tap for the UFC’s September slate. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

MIDDLEWEIGHT BANGER COMING SOON Fluffy Hernandez vs Chris Curtis

September 16th | Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena via @MikeHeck_JR pic.twitter.com/f2Tt2sAPIl — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 21, 2023

Chris Curtis is looking to get back on track

Chris Curtis certainly hasn’t had the best of luck lately with a no-contest in his last fight with Nassourdine Imavov due to an inadvertent headbutt. That fight ended abruptly which would have finished as a fantastic fight. In the fight before that Curtis was dropped due to another headbutt against Kelvin Gastelum but in that fight the referee didn’t see and the fight wasn’t stopped because of it.

It seems like Curtis really wants to erase the last two fights by signing on to fight Anthony Hernandez in September. This is definitely a fight where Curtis can look good and get back on track. Curtis is normally a tentative fighter but Hernandez is the type of fighter to bring the fight to his opponent which will bring out the fight in Curtis.

Anthony Hernandez is looking to make a run at 185 lbs

Anthony Hernandez has been defying the odds and has been looking unstoppable as of late. He absolutely mauled Edmen Shahbazyan en route to the biggest win of his career and his fourth win in a row. He now has his eyes set on getting the biggest win of his career when he takes on Chris Curtis on September 16th.

Hernandez has a suffocating style to his game that he just drowns his opponents with his pace and relentless grappling attack. His cardio is unmatched and really will make Curtis work like he’s never had to work before in any of his fights in the UFC. We all thought Curtis had the best takedown defense in the middleweight division until Imavov took him down and controlled him for portions of that fight giving Hernandez a ton of confidence coming into this match.

Early Prediction

Anthony Hernandez is coming into the fight on a four-fight win streak, while Chris Curtis has been unable to continue his momentum due to injuries and cancellations. Both fighters have a lot to prove, with Hernandez looking to continue his winning streak and Curtis looking to make a statement after his recent setbacks. Hernandez's pace and pressure could be the key here for him to get the biggest win of his career against Curtis on September 16th.

