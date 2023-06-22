UFC News and Rumors

Anthony Hernandez vs. Chris Curtis Set for September 16 UFC Event in Las Vegas

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
fe6d6230-f4db-11ed-bddb-ab5e1a75ab9d

A middleweight battle between Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis is on tap for the UFC’s September slate. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Chris Curtis is looking to get back on track

Chris Curtis certainly hasn’t had the best of luck lately with a no-contest in his last fight with Nassourdine Imavov due to an inadvertent headbutt. That fight ended abruptly which would have finished as a fantastic fight. In the fight before that Curtis was dropped due to another headbutt against Kelvin Gastelum but in that fight the referee didn’t see and the fight wasn’t stopped because of it.

It seems like Curtis really wants to erase the last two fights by signing on to fight Anthony Hernandez in September. This is definitely a fight where Curtis can look good and get back on track. Curtis is normally a tentative fighter but Hernandez is the type of fighter to bring the fight to his opponent which will bring out the fight in Curtis.

Anthony Hernandez is looking to make a run at 185 lbs

Anthony Hernandez has been defying the odds and has been looking unstoppable as of late. He absolutely mauled Edmen Shahbazyan en route to the biggest win of his career and his fourth win in a row. He now has his eyes set on getting the biggest win of his career when he takes on Chris Curtis on September 16th.

Hernandez has a suffocating style to his game that he just drowns his opponents with his pace and relentless grappling attack. His cardio is unmatched and really will make Curtis work like he’s never had to work before in any of his fights in the UFC. We all thought Curtis had the best takedown defense in the middleweight division until Imavov took him down and controlled him for portions of that fight giving Hernandez a ton of confidence coming into this match.

Early Prediction

Anthony Hernandez is coming into the fight on a four-fight win streak, while Chris Curtis has been unable to continue his momentum due to injuries and cancellations. Both fighters have a lot to prove, with Hernandez looking to continue his winning streak and Curtis looking to make a statement after his recent setbacks. Both fighters have a lot to prove, with Hernandez looking to continue his winning streak and Curtis looking to make a statement after his recent setbacks. Hernandez’s pace and pressure could be the key here for him to get the biggest win of his career against Curtis on September 16th.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ilia topuria

Ilia Topuria Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Josh_Emmett
Josh Emmett Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
henry cejudo dominick cruz
Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera added to UFC 292 on August 19th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
b59730d2a7d11264c18f5aebe8c79939
Erin Blanchfield wants Julianna Peña for vacant UFC bantamweight title next
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Fw_vlTcaQAIudeQ.0 (1)
UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Fw_vlTcaQAIudeQ.0 (1)
UFC Jacksonville Fighter Pay: Josh Emmett to take home over $150K in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
FwfGjfuXwAM_oHD
How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top