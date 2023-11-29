Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?

It was just one week ago that the Cleveland Browns signed backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.

The former Baltimore Raven is very familiar with playing and winning in Cleveland.

Many wondered how long it would take for him to be elevated to QB1.

It may be sooner than expected as current QB1 Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol on Wednesday of Week 13.

Flacco is officially QB2 so it could be Flacco’s show on Sunday.

Joe Flacco is officially the #Browns backup quarterback, behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR will NOT practice today as he is in the concussion protocol, meaning Flacco will get the first-team reps. If DTR is unable to go on Sunday against the #Rams, Flacco is in line to get his… pic.twitter.com/doc1egqBPL — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 29, 2023

The infamous Browns jersey with all of the starting quarterbacks’ names since 1999 has officially run out of space after Baker Mayfield, but it may need to be resurrected to put Flacco’s name on it because it is such a surprise that the former Raven is now with one of the Ravens biggest rivals.

If you would have told me 10 years ago that Joe Flacco is the starting QB on a 7-4 Browns team trying to make the playoffs I would have questioned both your sanity and what you’ve been smoking. But here we are 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/i6YwRwfruV — Andrew McNulty (@AndrewWMcNulty) November 29, 2023

Flacco believes he is capable of helping the Browns.

His arm still looks good evidenced by throws in practice last week.

More #Browns Joe Flacco on his first day of practice: pic.twitter.com/ue9lSIrcQY — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 22, 2023

The question remains whether Flacco can do for the Browns what Nick Foles did for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season.

It was a seamless transition from Carson Wentz to Nick Foles, and he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco has a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume already.

He is notorious for playing really well in the playoffs.

Can he do enough to get the 7-4 Browns across the regular season finish line and make a playoff run?

Time will tell.