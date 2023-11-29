NFL News and Rumors

Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joe Flacco

It was just one week ago that the Cleveland Browns signed backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.

The former Baltimore Raven is very familiar with playing and winning in Cleveland.

Many wondered how long it would take for him to be elevated to QB1.

It may be sooner than expected as current QB1 Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol on Wednesday of Week 13.

Flacco is officially QB2 so it could be Flacco’s show on Sunday.

The infamous Browns jersey with all of the starting quarterbacks’ names since 1999 has officially run out of space after Baker Mayfield, but it may need to be resurrected to put Flacco’s name on it because it is such a surprise that the former Raven is now with one of the Ravens biggest rivals.

Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?

Flacco believes he is capable of helping the Browns.

His arm still looks good evidenced by throws in practice last week.

The question remains whether Flacco can do for the Browns what Nick Foles did for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season.

It was a seamless transition from Carson Wentz to Nick Foles, and he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco has a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume already.

He is notorious for playing really well in the playoffs.

Can he do enough to get the 7-4 Browns across the regular season finish line and make a playoff run?

Time will tell.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
