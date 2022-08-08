Horse Racing

Arlington Million To Be Run at Churchill Downs On Saturday

Andy Newton

The Arlington Million will be staged this Saturday at Churchill Downs as the Kentucky track will host a special one-day Arlington Million Day program after the fixture was moved from Arlington Park earlier this year. Churchill Downs will stage eleven races that will include the main attractions – the Arlington Million and the Beverly D, which is also a Breeders’ Cup Challenge Race.

What Date Is The 2022 Arlington Million?

Run over 1m 1f, the Arlington Million is for 3+ year-olds will be staged this year at the home of the Kentucky Derby – Churchill Downs racecourse – (formerly run at Arlington Park)

📅Date: Saturday 13th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
💰 Purse: $1,000,000
📺 TV: Sky/NBCSN/TVG

 DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Chad Brown has won the Arlington Million four times since 2013.

Why Has The Arlington Million Moved To Churchill Downs?

The Arlington Million in 2021 was run with a much lower purse on offer last year. It was also renamed in 2021 as the ‘Mr. D. Stakes’ to  honor Richard Duchossois, who was the owner of Arlington Park from 1983 for 17 years, until it was sold Churchill Downs Incorporated in 2000. Duchossois later died in January 2022.

However, at the end of 2021, the CDI team agreed to sell the Arlington track and property to the Chicago Bears American football side.

Therefore, with the agreement from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Kentucky horseman, it was granted that the Arlington Million Day can be moved to their other track – Churchill Downs – which is most famous for staging the Kentucky Derby each year.

Because the Churchill Downs turf course is smaller Arlington, the distance of the 2022 Arlington Million will be shortened from 1m14 miles to 1m18 miles.

Arlington Millon Recent Winners

2021 – TWO EMMYS
2020 – No Race
2019 – BRICKS AND MORTAR
2018 – ROBERT BRUCE
2017 – BEACH PATROL
2016 – MONDIALISTE
2015 – THE PIZZA MAN
2014 – HARDEST CORE

Arlington Million Race Day Times (2022)

Race 1 12:45pm
Race 2 1:19pm
Race 3 1:53pm
Race 4 2:27pm
Race 5 3:01pm
Race 6 3:35pm
Race 7 4:09pm
Race 8 4:43pm
Race 9 5:17pm
Race 10 5:51pm
Race 11 6:25pm

 

Topics  
Horse Racing

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing

Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes | Stone Age Fancied By O’Brien

Andy Newton  •  43min
Horse Racing
Shedaresthedevil Faces Six In Today’s Hirsch Stakes Defence
Andy Newton  •  Aug 6 2022
Horse Racing
Whitney Stakes 2022 Runners and Riders for Saratoga Race
Andy Newton  •  Aug 6 2022
Horse Racing
Golden Pal To Shine In Today’s Troy Stakes At Saratoga
Andy Newton  •  Aug 5 2022
Horse Racing
Skippylongstocking Belmont Stakes
Simplification & Skippylongstocking Entered For West Virginia Derby
Andy Newton  •  Aug 4 2022
Horse Racing
Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap Betting Picks | Jackie’s Warrior The One To Beat
Andy Newton  •  Jul 30 2022
Horse Racing
early voting
2022 Jim Dandy Stakes Betting Picks | Early Voting and Epicenter Lock Horns
Andy Newton  •  Jul 30 2022
More News