Arlington Million To Be Run at Churchill Downs On Saturday

The Arlington Million will be staged this Saturday at Churchill Downs as the Kentucky track will host a special one-day Arlington Million Day program after the fixture was moved from Arlington Park earlier this year. Churchill Downs will stage eleven races that will include the main attractions – the Arlington Million and the Beverly D, which is also a Breeders’ Cup Challenge Race.

What Date Is The 2022 Arlington Million?

Run over 1m 1f, the Arlington Million is for 3+ year-olds will be staged this year at the home of the Kentucky Derby – Churchill Downs racecourse – (formerly run at Arlington Park)

📅Date: Saturday 13th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Sky/NBCSN/TVG

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Chad Brown has won the Arlington Million four times since 2013.

Why Has The Arlington Million Moved To Churchill Downs?

The Arlington Million in 2021 was run with a much lower purse on offer last year. It was also renamed in 2021 as the ‘Mr. D. Stakes’ to honor Richard Duchossois, who was the owner of Arlington Park from 1983 for 17 years, until it was sold Churchill Downs Incorporated in 2000. Duchossois later died in January 2022.

However, at the end of 2021, the CDI team agreed to sell the Arlington track and property to the Chicago Bears American football side.

Therefore, with the agreement from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Kentucky horseman, it was granted that the Arlington Million Day can be moved to their other track – Churchill Downs – which is most famous for staging the Kentucky Derby each year.

Because the Churchill Downs turf course is smaller Arlington, the distance of the 2022 Arlington Million will be shortened from 1m1⁄4 miles to 1m1⁄8 miles.

Arlington Millon Recent Winners

2021 – TWO EMMYS

2020 – No Race

2019 – BRICKS AND MORTAR

2018 – ROBERT BRUCE

2017 – BEACH PATROL

2016 – MONDIALISTE

2015 – THE PIZZA MAN

2014 – HARDEST CORE

Arlington Million Race Day Times (2022)