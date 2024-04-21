Armand Duplantis breaks own world record in men’s pole vault

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis has broken his own world record in the men’s pole vault. The 24-year-old had set the World Record on Saturday at a Diamond League event in Xiamen, China, when he had a jump of 6.24 metres.

When did Duplantis’s prior World Record take place?

Duplantis’s previous world record was set on September 17, 2023 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. He posted a jump of 6.23 metres in winning the final Diamond League event of the 2023 track and field calendar.

Men’s Pole Vault results in Xiamen

Duplantis reached the podium by 0.62 metres. Austin Miller of the United States finished in fourth place with a clearing of 5.62 metres. Sam Kendricks of the United States won the silver medal with a clearing of 5.82 metres. Bokai Huang of China won the bronze medal with a clearing of 5.72 metres.

Greatest of all-time by a wide margin

To say Duplantis is the greatest men’s pole vaulter of all-time is a complete understatement. This was actually the eighth time since 2020 Duplantis that he set the world record. In addition to the 2023 Diamond League Finals in Eugene and the 2024 Diamond League event in China, Duplantis cleared 6.17 metres at an indoor meet in Torun, Poland on February 8, 2020, 6.18 metres at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on February 15, 2020, 6.19 metres at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on March 7, 2022, 6.2 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Belgrade, Serbia on March 2022, 6.21 metres at the 2022 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship in Eugene on July 24, 2022, and 6.22 metres at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, France on February 25, 2023.

Olympic Gold medalist and dominant 2023 season

Duplantis is the reigning Olympic gold medalist. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, he finished in first place with a clearing of 6.02 metres. This past season, Duplantis was so dominant, he won 16 of 17 competitions that he was a participant.