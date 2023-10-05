Tennis News and Rumors

Aryna Sabalenka And Elena Rybakina Will Meet In China Open Quarterfinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Elena Rybakina Aryna Sabalenka

The tennis gods are gracing us with some great matches during the WTA’s Asian swing.

On Friday, fans are getting the third 2023 installment of the Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina rivalry.

Sabalenka, 25, is the No. 1 player in the world and the 2023 Australian Open champion.

Rybakina, 24, is the No. 5 player in the world and the 2022 Wimbledon Champion.

Each player has won one match against the other this year, and both were finals.

Sabalenka won the Australian Open final in three sets.

Rybakina won the Indian Wells final in straight sets.

Sabalenka famously joked that Indian Wells would be Rybakina’s first and last win against her.

Overall, Sabalenka leads the career head-to-head series 4-1.

The previous three matches happened between 2019 and 2021; all were decided in three sets.

This is a friendly rivalry among players who respect one another, and both have different styles and temperaments on the court.

Sabalenka is a hard-hitting aggressive player who has learned to channel her emotions in a positive way.

Rybakina never shows how she is feeling on the court and is able to change up her game as necessary during the match if things are not going well.

This match will be played at 7:30 AM EDT on Friday, October 6, 2023, so tennis fans, get up early and be treated to great tennis over breakfast.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Rafael Nadal’s Latest Practice Video Is Going Viral

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner Defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev En Route To China Open Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Takes On 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina In Round Of 16 At China Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Asks Fans On Social Media For Advice For Upcoming Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Lindsay Davenport
Lindsay Davenport Selected As USA’s Next Captain For Billie Jean King Cup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic’s Golf Swing Is The Talk Of The Town At The Ryder Cup Exhibition
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe
Team World Continues To Dominate As 2023 Laver Cup Concludes On Sunday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top