The tennis gods are gracing us with some great matches during the WTA’s Asian swing.

On Friday, fans are getting the third 2023 installment of the Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina rivalry.

Sabalenka, 25, is the No. 1 player in the world and the 2023 Australian Open champion.

Rybakina, 24, is the No. 5 player in the world and the 2022 Wimbledon Champion.

Blockbuster matchup set！

Sabalenka 🆚 Rybakina

Tomorrow night on Diamond Court.💎 pic.twitter.com/24bSUmRE9z — China Open (@ChinaOpen) October 5, 2023

Each player has won one match against the other this year, and both were finals.

Both times Elena Rybakina & Aryna Sabalenka met this year, it ended like this. 🫂 Ready for this Beijing Quarterfinal. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CmWz3OH4b3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 5, 2023

Sabalenka won the Australian Open final in three sets.

Rybakina won the Indian Wells final in straight sets.

Sabalenka famously joked that Indian Wells would be Rybakina’s first and last win against her.

The last time Elena Rybakina & Aryna Sabalenka played, we got this iconic moment. Elena: “It’s actually the 1st time it went my way.” Aryna: “I’ll make sure it was the last one.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/hiDcgn0FSB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 5, 2023

Overall, Sabalenka leads the career head-to-head series 4-1.

The previous three matches happened between 2019 and 2021; all were decided in three sets.

This is a friendly rivalry among players who respect one another, and both have different styles and temperaments on the court.

Sabalenka is a hard-hitting aggressive player who has learned to channel her emotions in a positive way.

Rybakina never shows how she is feeling on the court and is able to change up her game as necessary during the match if things are not going well.

This match will be played at 7:30 AM EDT on Friday, October 6, 2023, so tennis fans, get up early and be treated to great tennis over breakfast.

