World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka always had the tennis shots, but confidence, which sometimes eluded her, is now intrinsic to her game.

It showed on Tuesday when Sabalenka defeated Elina Svitolina to make her third consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.



Her streak began at the 2022 U.S. Open where she lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open and finds herself in a good position to add to her Grand Slam tally in Paris.

There are highly talented players remaining in the draw including No. 6 and last American standing, Coco Gauff, and No. 7 Ons Jabeur, but it appears as though Swiatek and Sabalenka are on a crash course to meet in the French Open finals.

Sabalenka next faces 43rd-ranked Czech player Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.

The other semifinalists will be determined on Wednesday as Gauff faces Swiatek and Jabeur takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Gauff has never beaten Swiatek in her career, and she welcomes the challenge and opportunity.

It will be a good measuring stick for where the 19-year-old stands in women’s tennis against the 22-year-old Swiatek.

Jabeur and Haddad Maia are among the most liked players on the WTA Tour so that could be a tough one for tennis fans.

World No. 1 Could Also Be On the Line

Though both players want the Grand Slam titles, it is worth noting that the No. 1 ranking could be on the line.

Should Swiatek lose to Gauff and fail to make the semifinals, Sabalenka can overtake her.

Swiatek has held the No. 1 ranking since April 2022, and Sabalenka has never been No. 1.

Big Three In Women’s Tennis Is Alive

Though Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from the French Open with a viral illness, Swiatek and Sabalenka are doing their part to keep the Big 3 conversation alive in women’s tennis.

Each woman has won a Grand Slam within the past 12 months.

Should Swiatek or Sabalenka win the French Open, it further advances the discussion that the top seeds of women’s tennis are currently playing at a level that is head and shoulders above their peers.

