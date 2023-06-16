Featured

A’s Are One Step Closer to a New Home in Vegas

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
The A’s Relocation to Vegas seems more inevitable by the day.

On Thursday, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill that would provide $380 million in public funding for the construction of a Las Vegas ballpark, bringing the Oakland Athletics (A’s) closer to their potential relocation. Lombardo’s signature was the final governmental hurdle for the A’s to clear before they can formally apply to Major League Baseball (MLB) for relocation. The bill had already been passed by the Nevada legislature earlier in the week.

“I’m excited to officially sign SB1 this afternoon,” Lombardo said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A’s to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league. Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”

A Full Stadium Plan Comes Into View

The plan outlines the construction of a retractable roof facility with a seating capacity of 30,000 on the Vegas Strip. As part of the deal, the A’s will receive $180 million in state tax credits that can be sold to other businesses for cash, approximately $120 million in county-issued bonds, and a $25 million county credit. However, the A’s still need to finalize various contracts with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to establish the organization’s commitments to the community and non-relocation.

The next step for the A’s is to present their proposal to MLB officials. Commissioner Rob Manfred has already indicated that the organization’s relocation fee would be waived. The league is expected to form a relocation committee, chaired by Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, to review the A’s proposal once it is filed. However, no specific timetable has been provided for a potential relocation vote.

Current Lease Agreement in Oakland

The A’s currently have a lease agreement at the Oakland Coliseum until the end of the 2024 season. While reports have suggested that the A’s are targeting 2028 for the opening of the Vegas facility, their plans for the 2025-2027 campaigns are still undecided, as stated by A’s President Dave Kaval in April.

With the signing of the bill and the progress made towards securing a new ballpark in Las Vegas, the A’s relocation to the city appears increasingly likely. The approval from MLB and the subsequent construction efforts will shape the franchise’s future as they look to establish a new home in Las Vegas.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
