Assault Charges Against Raiders’ Davante Adams Dropped

A spokesperson for the Kansas City municipal court has confirmed that the misdemeanor assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. The charge stemmed from an incident where Adams allegedly shoved a video production crew member at Arrowhead Stadium during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last October. Benita Jones, the spokesperson for the Kansas City Municipal Division, stated that the prosecutor dismissed the charge on June 5, and the case is now considered closed and confidential under Missouri law.

Davante Adams’ attorney, J.R. Hobbs from the law firm of Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian, declined to provide any comments on the case.

The Incident Was Caught on Live TV

The incident occurred shortly after the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on October 10, during a Monday night game. In one of the final plays, Adams collided with a teammate, resulting in an incomplete pass that secured the Chiefs’ victory. As Adams was exiting the field to go to the locker room, he allegedly shoved a video production crew member to the ground, causing injury. The incident was captured on live television, drawing significant attention. Adams issued an apology immediately after the game and also expressed remorse on Twitter.

The crew member involved, identified as Zebley, worked for a local production company contracted by ESPN to cover the game. In a civil lawsuit filed by Zebley, he claimed to have feared for his life in the immediate aftermath of the incident and stated that he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. He also alleged that he faced online harassment following the incident. The civil lawsuit, which also named the Chiefs, the Raiders, and two other companies, is still pending.

Why a grown man would fear for his life after being lightly pushed is a tough one to consider. Adams lightly pushed him and then walked away. How he was treated for concussion-like symptoms without hitting his head is even more puzzling. Whiplash? Ok, then. It appears the only thing he feared is missing a glaring opportunity at a money grab.

With the assault charge now dismissed, the legal proceedings related to the incident have reached a conclusion. It is important to note that the dismissal of the criminal charge does not affect the ongoing civil lawsuit.