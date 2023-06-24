Featured

Assault Charges Against Raiders’ Davante Adams Dropped

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders

A spokesperson for the Kansas City municipal court has confirmed that the misdemeanor assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. The charge stemmed from an incident where Adams allegedly shoved a video production crew member at Arrowhead Stadium during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last October. Benita Jones, the spokesperson for the Kansas City Municipal Division, stated that the prosecutor dismissed the charge on June 5, and the case is now considered closed and confidential under Missouri law.

Davante Adams’ attorney, J.R. Hobbs from the law firm of Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian, declined to provide any comments on the case.

The Incident Was Caught on Live TV

The incident occurred shortly after the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on October 10, during a Monday night game. In one of the final plays, Adams collided with a teammate, resulting in an incomplete pass that secured the Chiefs’ victory. As Adams was exiting the field to go to the locker room, he allegedly shoved a video production crew member to the ground, causing injury. The incident was captured on live television, drawing significant attention. Adams issued an apology immediately after the game and also expressed remorse on Twitter.

The crew member involved, identified as Zebley, worked for a local production company contracted by ESPN to cover the game. In a civil lawsuit filed by Zebley, he claimed to have feared for his life in the immediate aftermath of the incident and stated that he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. He also alleged that he faced online harassment following the incident. The civil lawsuit, which also named the Chiefs, the Raiders, and two other companies, is still pending.

Why a grown man would fear for his life after being lightly pushed is a tough one to consider. Adams lightly pushed him and then walked away.  How he was treated for concussion-like symptoms without hitting his head is even more puzzling.  Whiplash? Ok, then. It appears the only thing he feared is missing a glaring opportunity at a money grab.

With the assault charge now dismissed, the legal proceedings related to the incident have reached a conclusion. It is important to note that the dismissal of the criminal charge does not affect the ongoing civil lawsuit.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
ivvzmpkcvmxy6aobfxam

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Confirms Home Run Derby Entry at Home Field

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
OBYKDLO6ZZHBJO2GPFWOD232GE
LSU Football Vacates 37 Total Wins, Basketball Also on Probation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
Featured
London-field-2-copy
MLB: Cubs and Cards Set to Faceoff This Weekend in London, How to Watch, Pitching matchups
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
Featured
PatrickMahomesHouse_KC1
NFL: Inside Patrick Mahomes’ Missouri Ranch on the Market for $2.9 Million
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
Featured
11mlb-score-arraez-top-kfmh-articleLarge
Major League Baseball: The .400 Chase is on For Marlins’ Luis Arraez
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 21 2023
Featured
3f74e260-0feb-11ee-9fff-01cf7ff8f831
Botched Overturned Replay Costs Rangers Game Vs White Sox; Bochy Sounds Off
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 21 2023
Featured
p-MPS-6788_55_660x440
Nashville Should Be Next MLB Expansion City As Voted By Players in Latest MLB Players Poll
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top