Astros bring back Hector Neris for 2024 stretch run

The Houston Astros have signed relief pitcher Hector Neris of Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic according to Ari Alexander of FOX Sports on Thursday. Neris is rejoining the Astros after playing the 2022 and 2023 Major League Baseball seasons with them. Houston is currently in first place in the American League West at 69 wins and 58 losses.

Neris released by the Cubs

Neris signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on February 1 worth $9 million. However, he was released by the Cubs on August 20 despite having a respectable season from a statistical perspective.

Neris’s Statistics in 2024

Neris pitched in 46 games and had a record of eight wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.89 and 17 saves. The eight victories were a career-high. Neris pitched 44 innings and gave up 41 hits, 19 earned runs, four home runs, and 26 walks to go along with 46 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.52.

When it came to a win and save perspective, Neris’s release could have been considered a little bit of a surprise. He was second on the Cubs in wins (only behind Shota Imanaga of Kitakyushu, Japan who had eight wins), and 22nd in the Major Leagues in saves with 17.

However, the fact that Neris had such a high WHIP should be considered a major reason for the release. The bottom line is he has given up a combined total of 67 walks and hits in 44 innings, which is simply too much.

MLB Career

Neris played his first eight Major League seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2014 to 2021. He then spent two seasons with the Astros in 2022 and 2023, before signing with the Cubs in the offseason. While with the Astros in 2022, Neris won a World Series. Ironically, the Astros beat the Phillies in six games. Neris pitched three games and two innings pitched, and did not give up an earned run. During the 2022 postseason, Neris also beat the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB postseason.