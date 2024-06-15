Astros release slugger Jose Abreu

The Houston Astros have released first baseman Jose Abreu of Cienfuegos, Cuba on Friday according to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports. The release comes at a time when Abreu had a horrible start to the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The three-time All-Star, former American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player winner was batting a horrendous .124 this season. Abreu is still owed $19.5 million in 2024, and again in 2025.

2024 MLB Statistics

Abreu only had 14 hits in 113 at bats while being 76 points below the Mendoza Line. During 35 games, and 120 plate appearances, he scored 10 runs and had two doubles, two home runs, seven runs batted in, four walks, 22 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .167, and a slugging percentage of .195. To be below the Mendoza Line in batting average is one thing, but to be below the Mendoza Line when it comes to on base percentage and slugging percentage is incredibly poor. Abreu’s home runs came in a 5-2 Astros win over the Minnesota Twins on June 1, and in a 7-1 Astros win over the Los Angeles Angels on June 7.

Abreu’s notable statistics with the White Sox

Abreu had an immediate impact when he joined the Chicago White Sox in 2014. In being the American League Rookie of the Year winner and American League All-Star for the first time, he led the Major Leagues with a .581 slugging percentage. Then in 2017, Abreu led the American League with 343 total bases. In 2018, Abreu was once again an All-Star, as he batted .265 with 22 home runs and 78 runs batted in. When he was an All-Star in 2019, Abreu led the American League with 123 runs batted in and 10 sacrifice flies. When he was named the American League MVP in 2020, Abreu led the Major Leagues with 60 runs batted in, and 148 total bases, and the American League with 76 hits and a .617 slugging percentage.