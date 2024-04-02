MLB News and Rumors

Astros Ronel Blanco notches first no-hitter of 2024 season

Jeremy Freeborn
For the first time this season, a no-hitter has been thrown in Major League Baseball. On Monday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, Ronel Blanco of Santiago, Dominican Republic accomplished the feat in a 10-0 Astros win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the Astros’s first win of the season after they were swept by the New York Yankees in four games to open the year.

Statistics from the No-Hitter

Blanco threw 105 pitches of which 73 pitches were strikes. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. The only Blue Jay to reach base via a walk was George Springer in the first inning, and the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero struck out three times.

Astros Pound Blue Jays Pitching

Houston meanwhile had no problems themselves hitting the baseball. They had 12 hits as a team, including four home runs. Right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida and catcher Yainer Diaz of Azua, Dominican Republic had two home runs each. Meanwhile, left fielder Chas McCormick of West Chester, Pennsylvania hit two doubles.

It was simply a poor performance by Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis, who got the start for the first time in his Major League career. After a promising spring, a second start for Francis is now questionable.

Second Straight Year No-Hit

This was the second straight season the Toronto Blue Jays was the recipient of a no-hitter. Last season on July 8, 2023, Matt Manning of Elk Grove, California, Jason Foley of Manhasset, New York, and Alex Lange of Riverside, California combined for a no-hitter in a 2-0 Detroit Tigers won over the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays offense no longer dangerous

The Astros no-hitter was simply not a surprise, because the offense is the major weakness for the Blue Jays in 2024. Without Bo Bichette in the lineup because of a stiff neck, there were four Blue Jays players batting below the Mendoza line in the lineup.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
