NFL And NBA Athletes, Celebrities Flock To Tennis's Miami Open

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

Professional tennis‘s Miami Open tournament comes at the perfect time.

Spring break is in full swing, and celebrities and athletes choose to come to Miami to watch high-quality tennis played by the best players in the world.

Here is a sampling of the celebrities seen so far, and the tournament has just begun.

1. Buffalo Bills Players Are Cheering On Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula’s parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, own the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres so it is not surprising that some of these athletes would come to cheer for Jessica.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Kair Elam watched Pegula defeat Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round.

2. Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Watches Coco Gauff

19-year-old Coco Gauff had the Heat’s Jimmy Butler watching her match.

Gauff is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and is definitely a favorite with so many friends and family in the crowd though she admitted to experiencing some nerves when seeing Butler in the crowd.

Gauff defeated Rebecca Marino  6-4, 6-3, and advanced to the third round.

3. Jon Bon Jovi Hits With Cameron Norrie

Rock and roll legend Jon Bon Jovi posted to his Twitter account that he was going on a different type of tour than his usual concert tour.

Bon Jovi has a Palm Beach estate so Miami is just a short drive away.

It is the tennis tour that JBJ jumped into and is pictured on the court with Cameron Norrie.

JBJ appears to hold his own with volleying at the net.

4. Actor Paul Wesley Is Supporting John Isner

NFL And NBA Athletes, Celebrities Flock To Tennis's Miami Open

The Vampire Diaries actor and John Isner are friends, and Wesley was spotted among the fans supporting Isner.

It is not clear how 40-year-old Wesley and 37-year-old Isner know each other.

Isner lost in the first round to Emilio Nava in a nail-biting match that had two set tiebreakers.

The final score was 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

The tournament just started so more athlete and celebrity sightings are expected as it continues through April 2, 2023.

For those of us not lucky enough to be in Miami for the action, The Tennis Channel is showing live match action every day.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
