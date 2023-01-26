Athletics and Brewers sign corner infielders

Two corner infielders in Major League Baseball were signed this week. On Tuesday according to Steve Megargee of the Associated Press, the Milwaukee Brewers came to terms with third baseman Brian Anderson of Edmond, Oklahoma on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. Then on the same day, the Oakland Athletics signed first baseman Jesus Aguilar of Maracay, Venezuela on a one-year deal worth $3 million according to spotrac.com.

For Anderson, the Brewers will be his second Major League Baseball team following six seasons with the Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022. The Athletics will be sixth team for Aguilar following three seasons with Cleveland (2014 to 2016), three seasons with the Brewers (2017 to 2019), one season with the Tampa Bay Rays (2019), three seasons with the Marlins (2020 to 2022), and one season with the Baltimore Orioles (2022). It is interesting that Anderson and Aguilar both spent time last year with the Marlins.

Brian Anderson in 2022

In 2022, Anderson batted .222 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 98 games, 383 plate appearances, and 338 at bats, he scored 43 runs, and had 75 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 37 walks, 117 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. He was hit seven times, and had an on base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .346. Anderson’s triple came in a 3-2 Marlins win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 14. He missed significant time in 2022 due to injuries to his back and shoulder.

Jesus Aguilar in 2022

In 2022, Aguilar batted .235 with 16 home runs and 51 runs batted in. During 129 games, 507 plate appearances, and 464 at bats with the Marlins and Orioles, Aguilar scored 39 runs and had 109 hits, 19 doubles, one stolen base, 28 walks, 176 total bases, and had five sacrifice flies. He also was hit four times, and had an on base percentage of .281 and a slugging percentage of .379. Aguilar’s stolen base came in a 2-1 Marlins win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 5.

Aguilar All-Star in 2018

In 2018, Aguilar represented the Brewers and the National League in the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He batted .274 and had career highs in runs scored (80), hits (135), doubles (25), home runs (35), runs batted in (108), walks (58), total bases (265), and slugging percentage (.539). Aguilar also led the National League with a career-high 10 sacrifice flies, and had an on base percentage of .352, which he matched with the Marlins in 2020.