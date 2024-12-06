The Athletics are only going to be known as the Athletics this season as they temporarily play in the California state capital of Sacramento. On Thursday the temporary move did not limit them in signing a key free agent in the 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason as the Athletics shocked the baseball world by signing starting pitcher Luis Severino of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic to a three year deal worth $67 million.

The move was stunning due to the fact the team that Severino came from a team that had the highest payroll in the Major Leagues ($314.8 million) in 2024 and is going to a team that had the lowest pay roll ($62.1 million). The Mets also reached the 2024 Major League Baseball playoffs with a record of 89 wins and 73 losses, and advanced to the National League Championship Series after playoff series wins over the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies. The Athletics had the fifth worst record in all of baseball last season at 69 wins and 93 losses.

Third Major League Team

The Athletics will be Severino’s third Major League Baseball team. In addition to playing the 2024 season with the Mets, Severino played eight seasons with the New York Yankees from 2015 to 2019, and again from 2021 to 2023. Severino did not pitch the COVID-shortened 2020 regular season because of Tommy John surgery.

2024 with the Mets

Severino had a record of 11 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.91 in 2024 with the Mets. In 182 innings pitched and 31 games, Severino gave up 166 hits, 79 earned runs, 23 home runs, and 60 walks, to go along with 161 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24. On August 17, Severino threw a complete game four hit shutout in a 4-0 Mets win over the Miami Marlins.

Two All-Star Seasons with the Yankees

Severino was an American League All-Star with the Yankees in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Severino had a record of 14 wins and six losses with an earned run average of 2.98. In 31 games and 193 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 150 hits, 64 earned runs, 21 home runs and 51 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.04 and 230 strikeouts. In 2018, Severino had a record of 19 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.39. In 32 games and 191 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 173 hits, 72 earned runs, 19 home runs and 46 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.15 and 220 strikeouts. Just like in 2024, Severino pitched a complete game shutout with the Yankees in 2018. It came in a 4-0 Yankees win over the Houston Astros on May 2, 2018. Severino gave up five hits to go along with 10 strikeouts.