MLB News and Rumors

Athletics trade J.D. Davis to the Yankees

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

There was a trade in Major League Baseball on Sunday, as first baseman J.D. Davis of Elk Grove, California was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees with cash considerations for minor league third baseman Jordan Groshans of Magnolia, Texas. Davis is joining his fifth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2018, the New York Mets from 2019 to 2022, the San Francisco Giants in 2022 and 2023, and the Oakland Athletics in 2024. Meanwhile, before joining the Yankees minor league system, Groshans played the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Miami Marlins.

Davis’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Davis batted .236 with four home runs and five runs batted in with the Athletics in 2024, During 39 games, 123 at bats, and 135 plate appearances, Davis scored 12 runs, and had 29 hits, four doubles, nine walks, 45 total bases, an on base percentage of .304, and a slugging percentage of .366.

Why is Davis being traded?

The Yankees are in need of a first baseman with the recent injury of Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida. Rizzo is projected to be out for an extended period of time with a broken arm. In addition to playing first base, Davis could play third base in New York when Rizzo returns.

Jordan Groshans’s MLB Statistics

Groshans batted .262 with one home run and two runs batted in with the Marlins two years ago. During 17 games, 61 at bats and 65 plate appearances, he scored nine runs, and had 16 hits, four walks, and 19 total bases, alongside an on base percentage of .308, and a slugging percentage of .311. Groshans’s home run came in a 5-3 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies on September 15, 2022.

Best Record in American League

The Yankees are the best team in the American League and have the second best record in Major League Baseball at 52 wins and 28 losses. They lead the American League East by a game and a half over the Baltimore Orioles, and are half a game back of the 51 and 26 Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in all of baseball.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Athletics MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Athletics trade J.D. Davis to the Yankees

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23589137_168396541_lowres-2
Cardinals beat Giants at Alabama’s Rickwood Field
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23416595_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe out over two months with elbow surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19092861_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish out for the season with Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: World Series-San Francisco Giants Victory Parade
Giants Hall of Fame outfield icon Willie Mays dies at age 93
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Press Conference
Dodgers 2B Mookie Betts and Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo out with broken bones
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23564281_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox set franchise record for most stolen bases in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top