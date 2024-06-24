There was a trade in Major League Baseball on Sunday, as first baseman J.D. Davis of Elk Grove, California was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees with cash considerations for minor league third baseman Jordan Groshans of Magnolia, Texas. Davis is joining his fifth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2018, the New York Mets from 2019 to 2022, the San Francisco Giants in 2022 and 2023, and the Oakland Athletics in 2024. Meanwhile, before joining the Yankees minor league system, Groshans played the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Miami Marlins.

Davis’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Davis batted .236 with four home runs and five runs batted in with the Athletics in 2024, During 39 games, 123 at bats, and 135 plate appearances, Davis scored 12 runs, and had 29 hits, four doubles, nine walks, 45 total bases, an on base percentage of .304, and a slugging percentage of .366.

Why is Davis being traded?

The Yankees are in need of a first baseman with the recent injury of Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida. Rizzo is projected to be out for an extended period of time with a broken arm. In addition to playing first base, Davis could play third base in New York when Rizzo returns.

Jordan Groshans’s MLB Statistics

Groshans batted .262 with one home run and two runs batted in with the Marlins two years ago. During 17 games, 61 at bats and 65 plate appearances, he scored nine runs, and had 16 hits, four walks, and 19 total bases, alongside an on base percentage of .308, and a slugging percentage of .311. Groshans’s home run came in a 5-3 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies on September 15, 2022.

Best Record in American League

The Yankees are the best team in the American League and have the second best record in Major League Baseball at 52 wins and 28 losses. They lead the American League East by a game and a half over the Baltimore Orioles, and are half a game back of the 51 and 26 Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in all of baseball.