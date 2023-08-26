The ATP announced a new “game-changing initiative” that will guarantee players a minimum wage for the first time ever. In a three-year trial called the Baseline Programme, the ATP will attempt to cover any shortfalls of players ranked inside the top 250 if their earnings are below the threshold.

The initiative will cover expenses like coaches, physios, travel, and security.

The ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi was elated to share the new program.

“This initiative is a complete shift in the way tennis approaches player finances. It represents our commitment to the players and their careers – fostering an environment where they can thrive and elevate the sport. It is also just the start of what we hope to achieve. Our ambition is to expand this game-changing initiative in the years to come,” said Gaudenzi.

Novak Djokovic Pressure For Better Security

The Baseline Programme was initiated soon after the ATP’s No.1 player, Novak Djokovic called for lower-ranked players to receive financial protection.

In addition to covering expenses, the new program will grant players money if they can’t play due to injury.

For a long time, Djokovic has been a huge advocate for better financial security of players, especially those lower in the rankings. Djokovic was a former president of the ATP Player Council but left his role in 2020 to create the Professional Tennis Players Association with Vasek Popisil.

Now, the men’s tennis tour will guarantee a minimum wage for all singles players ranked inside the world’s top 250.

ATP Announces At Least Minimum Wage for Top 250-Ranked Players

Many players were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the season was temporarily halted. It caused the world’s biggest tennis stars, including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic to make a stand for the betterment of the sport.

In 2024, the new Baseline Programme will support players who compete in less than nine ATP Tour events and Challenger Tour events in a season due to injury.

The injury protection initiatives are set at $200K in the top 100, $100K for players ranked 101-175, and $50K for players ranked 176 to 250.

The ATP expects to provide financial support for 30 to 45 players during the season, who meet that criteria.

