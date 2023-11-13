The question before the 2023 ATP Finals is the same question before any tennis tournament Novak Djokovic is in: will the next generation catch the veteran G.O.A.T.?

Thus far at the ATP Finals, Holger Rune could not do it in the first round of group play.

Now, it is up to Jannik Sinner to prove that he has the game to defeat Djokovic on Tuesday.

Djokovic vs Sinner is a banger — Cyro (@SandboxCyro) November 13, 2023

The odds are stacked against Sinner for many reasons.

1. Novak Djokovic Is Undefeated Since Wimbledon

The last time Djokovic lost a match was on July 16, 2023.

He won the 2023 US Open and won the Paris Masters.

Djokovic has played outstanding tennis in the latter stages of the season.

He is the ageless wonder.

Novak Djokovic since the Wimbledon final: ✅ 19 wins in a row

✅ 3 titles won

✅ World No. 1 Simply the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZeHPJOqQzZ — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 12, 2023

2. Jannik Sinner Has Never Beaten Djokovic

Sinner has never beaten Djokovic in three tries.

He has only won two sets ever against him.

Like Djokovic, he has been playing extremely well lately.

If ever there is an opportunity for him to defeat Djokovic, in the climate-controlled indoor hard courts in Turin, Italy, in front of the home fans, this is the time.

The crowd sang to Jannik Sinner after he won his first match at the ATP Finals. 🇮🇹🥹 pic.twitter.com/VmQDXXsB1Q — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 12, 2023

Looking Ahead To Wednesday

In the other group, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev each recorded first-round wins over Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

Medvedev and Zverev will play on Wednesday; both are previous ATP Finals champions and both play well on the hard courts.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two; Medvedev has won four; Zverev’s only win came in Cincinnati this summer in three sets.

🔥Zverev beat a top-10 opponent for the first time since his injury Alexander Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in R3 of the Cincinnati Masters. 💪He also ended a 3-match losing streak to Medvedev and improved the head-to-head score to 7-9. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/NDPAh5omj0 — The Net magazine • (@thenet_m) August 17, 2023