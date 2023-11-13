Tennis News and Rumors

ATP Finals Tuesday Must-See Match: Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jannik Sinner

The question before the 2023 ATP Finals is the same question before any tennis tournament Novak Djokovic is in: will the next generation catch the veteran G.O.A.T.?

Thus far at the ATP Finals, Holger Rune could not do it in the first round of group play.

Now, it is up to Jannik Sinner to prove that he has the game to defeat Djokovic on Tuesday.

The odds are stacked against Sinner for many reasons.

1. Novak Djokovic Is Undefeated Since Wimbledon

The last time Djokovic lost a match was on July 16, 2023.

He won the 2023 US Open and won the Paris Masters.

Djokovic has played outstanding tennis in the latter stages of the season.

He is the ageless wonder.

2. Jannik Sinner Has Never Beaten Djokovic

Sinner has never beaten Djokovic in three tries.

He has only won two sets ever against him.

Like Djokovic, he has been playing extremely well lately.

If ever there is an opportunity for him to defeat Djokovic, in the climate-controlled indoor hard courts in Turin, Italy, in front of the home fans, this is the time.

Looking Ahead To Wednesday

In the other group, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev each recorded first-round wins over Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

Medvedev and Zverev will play on Wednesday; both are previous ATP Finals champions and both play well on the hard courts.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two; Medvedev has won four; Zverev’s only win came in Cincinnati this summer in three sets.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic

Fans React To Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz’s Practice Session On Eve Of 2023 ATP Finals

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ATP Finals
2023 ATP Finals Groups And First Matches Are Announced
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Pickleball Slam
Two Tennis Legends Added To 2nd Pickleball Slam Roster As Coaches
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Netflix Break Point: Nick Krygios Checked Himself Into Psych Ward After 2019 Wimbledon
The Tennis Channel Announces A Surprise Guest Commentator For Upcoming 2023 ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Is First Athlete To Receive Fashion Icon Award
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
That’s A Wrap On The Season: Iga Swiatek Wins The 2023 WTA Finals, Regains World No. 1 Ranking
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Defeated Aryna Sabalenka In WTA Semifinals, #1 Ranking Is Up For Grabs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top