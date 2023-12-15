Robby Ashford announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday. This opens up a new chapter in his college football career, with Ole Miss emerging as a top potential destination. This move marks a significant shift for the former Auburn quarterback, who is exploring options that could reshape his collegiate journey.

A Second Chance With Rebels For Ashford?

Ashford’s college football background is a tapestry of potential and adaptation. Emerging from Hoover High in Alabama as a highly touted recruit, he initially committed to Ole Miss in the class of 2020 before flipping to Oregon and eventually transferring to Auburn. During his tenure at Auburn, Ashford experienced a blend of roles, primarily serving as a backup to Payton Thorne in 2023.

Despite limited playing time in packages installed specifically for him, he demonstrated his capabilities with 145 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an impressive 217 rushing yards with five additional touchdowns.

The decision to seek new opportunities came after a season of sharing quarterback duties in a unique rotation system at Auburn. This arrangement, while innovative, ultimately limited Ashford’s exposure and may have influenced his decision to pursue a new path.

Now, as he steps into the transfer portal, a return to Ole Miss, where he originally committed, appears as a significant possibility. At Ole Miss, Ashford could potentially challenge Jaxson Dart for the starting quarterback position, offering a chance to fulfill an initial commitment and showcase his full potential.

Could Auburn Look to Add More Depth at QB?

Ashford’s departure from Auburn raises questions about the team’s quarterback strategy. With his exit, Auburn’s depth chart will feature Thorne, Geriner, Brown, and the incoming Walker White. This scenario prompts speculation on whether Auburn will utilize the transfer portal to add depth and experience to their quarterback room.

As Ashford navigates the transfer portal, his journey epitomizes the evolving nature of college football, where players actively seek environments that align with their ambitions and skill sets. This move not only reflects Ashford’s personal aspirations but also highlights the strategic decisions athletes make in the modern era of college sports.

Ashford’s next steps, potentially at Ole Miss, will be watched with interest as he continues to pursue his athletic and academic goals.