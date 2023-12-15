College Football

Auburn QB Robby Ashford Enters Transfer Portal, Ole Miss Immediately Emerges as Top Option

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
2 min read
robby ashford 2

Robby Ashford announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday. This opens up a new chapter in his college football career, with Ole Miss emerging as a top potential destination. This move marks a significant shift for the former Auburn quarterback, who is exploring options that could reshape his collegiate journey.

A Second Chance With Rebels For Ashford?

Ashford’s college football background is a tapestry of potential and adaptation. Emerging from Hoover High in Alabama as a highly touted recruit, he initially committed to Ole Miss in the class of 2020 before flipping to Oregon and eventually transferring to Auburn. During his tenure at Auburn, Ashford experienced a blend of roles, primarily serving as a backup to Payton Thorne in 2023.

Despite limited playing time in packages installed specifically for him, he demonstrated his capabilities with 145 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an impressive 217 rushing yards with five additional touchdowns.

The decision to seek new opportunities came after a season of sharing quarterback duties in a unique rotation system at Auburn. This arrangement, while innovative, ultimately limited Ashford’s exposure and may have influenced his decision to pursue a new path.

Now, as he steps into the transfer portal, a return to Ole Miss, where he originally committed, appears as a significant possibility. At Ole Miss, Ashford could potentially challenge Jaxson Dart for the starting quarterback position, offering a chance to fulfill an initial commitment and showcase his full potential.

Could Auburn Look to Add More Depth at QB?

Ashford’s departure from Auburn raises questions about the team’s quarterback strategy. With his exit, Auburn’s depth chart will feature Thorne, Geriner, Brown, and the incoming Walker White. This scenario prompts speculation on whether Auburn will utilize the transfer portal to add depth and experience to their quarterback room.

As Ashford navigates the transfer portal, his journey epitomizes the evolving nature of college football, where players actively seek environments that align with their ambitions and skill sets. This move not only reflects Ashford’s personal aspirations but also highlights the strategic decisions athletes make in the modern era of college sports.

Ashford’s next steps, potentially at Ole Miss, will be watched with interest as he continues to pursue his athletic and academic goals.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Mississippi Rebels NCAAF
Author image
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

