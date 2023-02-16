NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday night with the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. The competition features some of the NBA’s best first-year and second-year players and a select few NBA G League competitors. The NBA announced Thursday that two new players will be featured in the game. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason will be added as injury replacements in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars.

Ayo Dosunmu and Tari Eason Are Injury Replacements

The Rockets Jalen Green and Detroit’s Jalen Duren are injured and out of the Rising Stars Game tomorrow night in Salt Lake City. They are being replaced by the Rockets Tari Eason (@TAR13ASON) and Ayo Dosunmu of the Bulls. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 16, 2023

Dosunmu, a second-year player for the Bulls, will replace Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, who is dealing with a left groin strain. Dosunmu is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.

Eason, a rookie for the Rockets, will replace Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, who is injured with a right ankle sprain. Eason is averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

2023 Jordan Rising Stars Format And Rosters

The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge consists of four teams coached by four former NBA players: Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams, and Jason Terry. There are three games in the event: two semi-finals and a championship. There is no clock, as the winners have to reach a target score of 40 in the semi-finals and 25 in the championship.

Below is each team’s roster.

Team Pau

G Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

G Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

G Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

F Keeghan Murray, Sacramento Kings

G Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Team Joakim

F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

G Josh Giddy, Oklahoma City Thunder

G Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

F Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

F Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

F Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

G Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Deron

G Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

G AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

G Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers

C Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

F Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

C Alperen Sengün, Houston Rockets

F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Jason