NBA News and Rumors

Ayo Dosunmu, Tari Eason Added To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars As Injury Replacements

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Ayo Donsunmu of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball.

NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday night with the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. The competition features some of the NBA’s best first-year and second-year players and a select few NBA G League competitors. The NBA announced Thursday that two new players will be featured in the game. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason will be added as injury replacements in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars.

Ayo Dosunmu and Tari Eason Are Injury Replacements

Dosunmu, a second-year player for the Bulls, will replace Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, who is dealing with a left groin strain. Dosunmu is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.

Eason, a rookie for the Rockets, will replace Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, who is injured with a right ankle sprain. Eason is averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

2023 Jordan Rising Stars Format And Rosters

The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge consists of four teams coached by four former NBA players: Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams, and Jason Terry. There are three games in the event: two semi-finals and a championship. There is no clock, as the winners have to reach a target score of 40 in the semi-finals and 25 in the championship.

Below is each team’s roster.

Team Pau

  • G Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
  • F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • G Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
  • G Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
  • F Keeghan Murray, Sacramento Kings
  • G Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Team Joakim

  • F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
  • G Josh Giddy, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • G Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
  • F Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • F Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
  • F Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
  • G Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Deron

  • G Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
  • G AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
  • G Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers
  • C Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
  • F Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
  • C Alperen Sengün, Houston Rockets
  • F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Jason

  • G Sidy Cossiko, G League Ignite
  • G Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
  • F Mojave King, G League Ignite
  • F Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
  • G Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats
  • F Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
  • G Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Ayo Donsunmu of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball.

Ayo Dosunmu, Tari Eason Added To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars As Injury Replacements

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers grabs the ball.
NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics' Full-Time Head Coach
Joe Mazzulla Promoted to Boston Celtics’ Full-Time Head Coach
Author image Dylan Williams  •  7h
NBA News and Rumors
NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Schedule, Location, and TV Channel
NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Schedule, Location, and TV Channel
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9h
NBA News and Rumors
NBA All-Star Game Draft 2023: LeBron To Make Doncic No. 1 Pick
NBA All-Star Game Draft 2023: LeBron To Make Doncic No. 1 Pick
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NBA News and Rumors
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.
Getting to Know The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. dunks in a game.
NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top