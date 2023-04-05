Baltimore Orioles Postpone 2023 Home Opener

The Baltimore Orioles are getting ahead of what they must believe is a daunting weather forecast.

The MLB team’s 2023 home opener was scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2023 against the New York Yankees.

It is not scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2023, with the first pitch being thrown at 3:05 PM EDT.

After consultation with MLB, tomorrow’s Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather. The game will be made up on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m. ET. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2023

Gates will open at 12:00 PM for fans to come to the stadium early.

Friday was an open day on the Orioles calendar so it is a seamless move for the team.

As for ticket holders, their Thursday tickets are good for Friday’s game.

In the event, they cannot attend on Friday, they must exchange the tickets before 1:00 PM on Thursday.

On Friday, fans will get the opening day experience with a better forecast complete with the Orioles schedule magnet giveaway.

Orioles Park At Camden Yards Will Be Ready

Arguably, one of the finest venues in MLB, Oriole Park at Camden Yards (OPACY) will be ready on Friday when its doors open for the first time this season.

What a day it was going behind-the-scenes at #OPACY ahead of @Orioles opening day a week away! Check out my @wbalradio @98Rock @wbaltv11 video from the newly reimagined Orioles @Fanatics Store in the warehouse along Eutaw Street! #OriolesOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/ySCLWdLfr4 — Scott Wykoff (@ScottWykoffWBAL) March 29, 2023

The American League East Standings Through 5 Games

Both the Orioles and Yankees are 3-2 on the season.

They are tied for second place behind the red-hot undefeated Tampa Bay Rays.

You're looking at the last undefeated team in @MLB#RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 5, 2023

The Rays have scored 37 runs while only allowing 11.

That 26-run surplus is something the Orioles would like to have, but it is not the case so far.

The Orioles have scored 32 runs and given up 29.

There is a lot of baseball to be played, but pitching is the key for every team.

The Orioles are a young team seeking to improve on a 2022 record of 83-79.

Opening Day Festivities

The opening day festivities have been kept largely under wraps; it has not even been publicized who is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

In years past, there was the introduction of all of the players who ran out from the bullpen on the orange carpet as they are introduced.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Orioles’ last World Series win in 1983 so there could be homage paid to that team and those players on opening day and throughout the season with events and merchandise.

Orioles celebrate winning the 1983 World Series pic.twitter.com/DBTWQaOK1q — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) March 31, 2023

Those players include Hall of Famers Jim Palmer (pitcher), Cal Ripken (shortstop), and Eddie Murray (first base).

MLB Betting Guides 2023