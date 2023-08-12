The NFL preseason games are entertaining for football fans itching for real games.
It has been a long offseason, and the teams use the preseason games as a way of evaluating talent and paring down to the 53-man roster that will be active in Week 1.
Winning or losing the game is secondary in preseason unless we are talking about the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens have a long winning streak of preseason games; they have won 23 straight.
The team’s last preseason loss was on September 3, 2015, to the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 20-19.
Heading into today’s matchup vs. the Eagles — for whatever it’s worth and whatever it means — Baltimore now has won an NFL record 23 straight preseason games. The Ravens last lost a preseason game Sept. 3, 2015.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2023
It is an impressive win streak that extends back to President Obama’s Administration.
Ravens fans should be proud, but as we are well aware, a good preseason record does not mean a thing when Week 1 rolls around.
Ravens will kick off the preseason in about 2 1/2 hours against the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Most of the starters won’t be in uniform but a few of less established younger starters could see a few snaps. pic.twitter.com/oBbcRBk6td
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 12, 2023
On Saturday night, the Ravens host the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at 7:00 PM EDT.
Most of the Ravens starters are not expected to play, and it is unclear who will be playing for the Eagles.
The #Ravens, who hold a 23-game preseason win streak, will not play Lamar Jackson or any of their established starters on Saturday vs. the Eagles, per HC John Harbaugh.#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni declined to say what he’ll do with his guys.
The intrigue. pic.twitter.com/9ZojrCicPn
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2023
Will the streak stay alive?
We will have to wait and see.
