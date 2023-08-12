NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens 23 Preseason Game Win Streak Is On The Line Saturday Against The Philadelphia Eagles

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
The NFL preseason games are entertaining for football fans itching for real games.

It has been a long offseason, and the teams use the preseason games as a way of evaluating talent and paring down to the 53-man roster that will be active in Week 1.

Winning or losing the game is secondary in preseason unless we are talking about the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have a long winning streak of preseason games; they have won 23 straight.

The team’s last preseason loss was on September 3, 2015, to the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 20-19.

It is an impressive win streak that extends back to President Obama’s Administration.

Ravens fans should be proud, but as we are well aware, a good preseason record does not mean a thing when Week 1 rolls around.

On Saturday night, the Ravens host the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at 7:00 PM EDT.

Most of the Ravens starters are not expected to play, and it is unclear who will be playing for the Eagles.

Will the streak stay alive?

We will have to wait and see.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
