The NFL preseason games are entertaining for football fans itching for real games.

It has been a long offseason, and the teams use the preseason games as a way of evaluating talent and paring down to the 53-man roster that will be active in Week 1.

Winning or losing the game is secondary in preseason unless we are talking about the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have a long winning streak of preseason games; they have won 23 straight.

The team’s last preseason loss was on September 3, 2015, to the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 20-19.

Heading into today’s matchup vs. the Eagles — for whatever it’s worth and whatever it means — Baltimore now has won an NFL record 23 straight preseason games. The Ravens last lost a preseason game Sept. 3, 2015. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2023

It is an impressive win streak that extends back to President Obama’s Administration.

Ravens fans should be proud, but as we are well aware, a good preseason record does not mean a thing when Week 1 rolls around.

Ravens will kick off the preseason in about 2 1/2 hours against the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Most of the starters won’t be in uniform but a few of less established younger starters could see a few snaps. pic.twitter.com/oBbcRBk6td — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 12, 2023

On Saturday night, the Ravens host the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at 7:00 PM EDT.

Most of the Ravens starters are not expected to play, and it is unclear who will be playing for the Eagles.

The #Ravens, who hold a 23-game preseason win streak, will not play Lamar Jackson or any of their established starters on Saturday vs. the Eagles, per HC John Harbaugh.#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni declined to say what he’ll do with his guys. The intrigue. pic.twitter.com/9ZojrCicPn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2023

Will the streak stay alive?

We will have to wait and see.

