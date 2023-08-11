Bellator 300 to Feature Four Title Fights on Main Card

Bellator 300 is set to take place on October 7, 2023, in San Diego, and will feature no less than four title fights on the main card. The event was announced by Ariel Helwani on Wednesday’s edition of The MMA Hour. The main event will feature heavyweight champion Ryan Bader defending his title against Bellator heavyweight contender Linton Vassell. The other title fights announced for the event are women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs. former UFC bantamweight contender Cat Zingano, lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus, and flyweight champion Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell

The main event of Bellator 300 will feature Ryan Bader defending his heavyweight title against Linton Vassell. This is a highly anticipated grudge match between two of the best Bellator heavyweight fighters in the world. Bader is one of the most dominant fighters in Bellator MMA history, with a record of 31-7, while Vassell is a former Bellator Light Heavyweight title contender with a record of 24-8.

Other Title Fights

In addition to the main event, Bellator 300 will feature three other title fights. Cris Cyrborg will defend her featherweight title against Cat Zingano, Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Brent Primus, and Liz Carmouche will defend her flyweight title against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. All four title fights are sure to be highly entertaining and will showcase some of the best fighters in the world.

