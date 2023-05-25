MMA

Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Bellator MMA is set to launch a men’s flyweight division, the promotion announced on Wednesday. The addition of the flyweight division is a major move for Bellator, which has been looking to expand its reach into Asia and Europe. Flyweight is one of the most popular weight classes in Asia, and Bellator hopes to capitalize on that popularity by launching the division.

Seeing as Kyoji Horiguchi would man their flyweight division, he would be a great fighter to be the face of the flyweight division. He will have some competition if some of the bantamweight contenders like former UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis were to move back down to the flyweight division if he is unsuccessful in retaining his title against Patricio Freire.

The flyweight division is also a major coup for Bellator, which has been criticized for not having enough weight classes. The addition of the flyweight division will bring Bellator’s total number of weight classes to 10.

Topics  
MMA News
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman

