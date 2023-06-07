The anticipation for the 2023 Belmont Stakes is mounting. Slated for Saturday, June 10, this prestigious horse race will once again test the endurance of the country’s finest thoroughbreds. Known as the “Test of the Champion,” the Belmont Stakes mirrors the prowess, tenacity, and speed embodied by the champions of the past. Let’s take a look at the past winners, history and average winning time of the Belmont Stakes.



From its inception, the Belmont Stakes has painted an illustrious canvas of equine mastery. Each victory resonates, creating ripples through time that profoundly influence the legacy of this revered race. The recent past, dating back to 1970, is particularly noteworthy.

Before we step back in time, let’s first take a look at the details for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 6:50 PM

6:50 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +350

Belmont Stakes History The Belmont Stakes horse race began on June 19, 1867, at Jerome Park Racetrack in The Bronx, New York. The event was established by the financier and sportsman Leonard Jerome, and named after his friend, August Belmont Sr., a successful businessman and racing aficionado. The goal of the race was to showcase the superior capabilities and endurance of American thoroughbreds. Horse racing was gaining momentum during the mid-19th century and was emerging as a popular sport among the American public, particularly the upper classes. The Belmont Stakes was set apart by its demanding distance, originally 1.5 miles, a test that earned it the nickname “The Test of the Champion”. It is now the oldest of the three races that constitute the American Triple Crown and its rich history and challenging nature continue to attract top equine talent from around the world.

Belmont Stakes Past Winners

Let’s journey through the race’s recent chronicles. In 2022, Mo Donegal graced the finish line of the Belmont Stakes with a time of 2:28.28. A memorable addition to a lineage of champions that includes Secretariat, who scorched the track in record time in 1973, and Seattle Slew and Affirmed, who etched their Triple Crown glory into Belmont Stakes history in the late ’70s.

In more recent history, winners like American Pharoah and Justified completed the final leg of their Triple Crowns in 2015 and 2018 respectively. The Belmont Stakes is a race steeped in history and the class of 2023 will look to add their name to the illustrious roster of champions who have left their indelible mark on this storied contest.

Here are the winners and their times since 1970:

1970 – High Echelon (2:34)

1971 – Pass Catcher (2:30.40)

1972 – Riva Ridge (2:28)

1973 – Secretariat (2:24) – Record Time

1974 – Little Current (2:29.20)

1975 – Avatar (2:28.20)

1976 – Bold Forbes (2:29)

1977 – Seattle Slew (2:29.60)

1978 – Affirmed (2:26.80)

1979 – Coastal (2:28.60)

1980 – Temperance Hill (2:29.80)

1981 – Summing (2:29)

1982 – Conquistador Cielo (2:28.20)

1983 – Caveat (2:27.80)

1984 – Swale (2:27.20)

1985 – Creme Fraiche (2:27)

1986 – Danzig Connection (2:29.80)

1987 – Bet Twice (2:28.20)

1988 – Risen Star (2:26.40)

1989 – Easy Goer (2:26.00)

1990 – Go And Go (2:27.20)

1991 – Hansel (2:28)

1992 – A.P. Indy (2:26)

1993 – Colonial Affair (2:28.40)

1994 – Tabasco Cat (2:26.80)

1995 – Thunder Gulch (2:32)

1996 – Editor’s Note (2:28.80)

1997 – Touch Gold (2:28.80)

1998 – Victory Gallop (2:29.00)

1999 – Lemon Drop Kid (2:27.88)

2000 – Commendable (2:31.19)

2001 – Point Given (2:26.56)

2002 – Sarava (2:29.71)

2003 – Empire Maker (2:28.26)

2004 – Birdstone (2:27.50)

2005 – Afleet Alex (2:28.75)

2006 – Jazil (2:27.81)

2007 – Rags to Riches (2:28.74)

2008 – Da’ Tara (2:29.65)

2009 – Summer Bird (2:27.54)

2010 – Drosselmeyer (2:31.57)

2011 – Ruler on Ice (2:30.88)

2012 – Union Rags (2:30.42)

2013 – Palace Malice (2:30.70)

2014 – Tonalist (2:28.52)

2015 – American Pharoah (2:26.65)

2016 – Creator (2:28.51)

2017 – Tapwrit (2:30.02)

2018 – Justify (2:28.18)

2019 – Sir Winston (2:28.30)

2020 – Tiz the Law (2:00.95) – Note: Race distance shortened to 1.125 miles

2021 – Essential Quality (2:27.11)

2022 – Mo Donegal (2:28.28)

Top Ten Fastest Belmont Stakes Winning Times (Over 1 1⁄2 Miles)

Let’s not overlook the impressive speeds achieved at this event. The top ten times ever recorded here are proof of the intense competition and high caliber of the horses. These times echo through Belmont’s history, reminding us of the astounding achievements made on this track.

Year Horse Time 1973 Secretariat 2:24.00 1989 Easy Goer 2:26.00 1992 A.P. Indy 2:26.13 1988 Risen Star 2:26.40 2001 Point Given 2:26.56 2015 American Pharoah 2:26.65 1957 Gallant Man 2:26.60 1978 Affirmed 2:26.80 1994 Tabasco Cat 2:26.82 2021 Essential Quality 2:27.11

Understanding the magnitude of Secretariat’s record-setting triumph, consider this: Easy Goer holds the second-fastest time in Belmont Stakes history, a time of 2:26.00 achieved in 1989, and it lags a full two seconds behind Secretariat.

That’s a tremendous difference in the context of racing. But it doesn’t end there. Secretariat’s astounding victory by 31 lengths still holds the record for the widest margin in the history of the Belmont Stakes. This feat overshadows Count Fleet’s 1943 achievement by six lengths, which was impressive with a 25-length victory, yet still falls significantly short of Secretariat’s monumental triumph.

Watch Secretariat’s 1973 Belmont Stakes victory below:

Average Winning Time at Belmont Stakes

A study of past victories, dating back to 1970, reveals an average winning time of approximately 2 minutes and 29.41 seconds (if my math is incorrect, it is because I am old and my eyes and mind are not what they once were). This excludes the shortened 2020 race but still serves as a compelling benchmark for the horses lining up this year.

And speaking of this year’s lineup, odds are already building favorably for several hopefuls. Forte is currently leading the pack at +225, followed closely by Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire at +350. National Treasure, Arcangelo, and Hit Show also hold prominent positions in the betting markets according to top sportsbooks, setting up a riveting contest that we’re eagerly anticipating.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

Horse Odds Sportsbook Forte +225 Tapit Trice +350 Angel of Empire +350 National Treasure +650 Arcangelo +1000 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +1600 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

The 2023 Belmont Stakes isn’t just another race. It’s a continuation of a history-steeped legacy, a testament to the strength, agility, and tenacity of these magnificent creatures. As we edge closer to June 10, let’s remember the champions of yesteryear, celebrate the thrilling races of the past, and look forward to yet another exhilarating chapter in the story of the Belmont Stakes.

