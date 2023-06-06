Welcome to the heart-pounding spectacle that is the 2023 Belmont Stakes. The final jewel in the Triple Crown, this prestigious race is held annually at Belmont Park, Elmont, New York, and always promises a breathtaking display of athleticism, stamina, and raw power from some of the world’s best thoroughbred racehorses. This year, we have a tantalizing field of nine superb horses all vying for that coveted title, each boasting impressive past performances and formidable speed figures. Let’s take a closer look at every runner in this year’s Belmont Stakes.

As we dive deeper into the details of each contender, we’ll unravel their unique stories, achievements, and the potential they bring to this iconic 1.5-mile track. Each horse comes with its own set of statistics and figures, displaying their past performance, speed, and aptitude in previous races.

These data points are not just numbers; they represent the very essence of the horse’s capabilities, its spirit, and its will to win, and they offer insights into what we might expect on the big day.

First off, let’s take a closer look at all the details you need to know about the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 6:50 PM

6:50 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +350

Past Performances and Speed Figures for All 2023 Belmont Stakes Horses

Among the lineup, Forte (+225) emerges as the favorite with sportsbooks, carrying a remarkable set of stats that mark him as a potential champion. This magnificent thoroughbred has consistently shown impressive speed and agility, not to mention the resilience to take on the grueling distance that characterizes the Belmont Stakes.

However, the Belmont Stakes is sure to be hotly contested, and Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+350) follow closely in the betting. Preakness Stakes winner, National Treasure (+650) is also in the field. So if Forte thinks he’s going to have it all his own way, he could be in for a shock.

Let’s take a closer look at the past performances and speed figures of every horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes as it promises to be a thrilling showdown between extraordinary competitors, embodying the very spirit of horse racing.

1. Tapit Shoes

Odds: +2500

+2500 Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Career Record: 5 (1-1-1)

5 (1-1-1) Career Earnings: $82,878

$82,878 Auction Price: $300,000

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) 2 102 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 3 93 Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 4 90 Fair Grounds 12/3/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 83 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 Maiden Special Weight 6 69

Tapit Shoes, guided by jockey Jose Ortiz and trained by Brad Cox, has been a steady performer over his career, earning a respectable $82,878. Having participated in five races, the horse has secured one win, one second-place finish, and one third-place finish.

Despite the odds of +2500, Tapit Shoes can’t be ruled out entirely given his solid track record, particularly his performance at the Bath House Row Stakes where he scored a commendable Equibase Speed Figure of 102. However, he’s shown some inconsistencies, with finishes varying across the board.

His most notable achievement has been securing second place at the Bath House Row Stakes. It’s evident that Tapit Shoes possesses a fighting spirit and could surprise spectators at the upcoming Belmont Stakes. His auction price was $300,000, underlining the confidence his owners have in his potential.

2. Tapit Trice Odds: +350

+350 Jockey: Luis Saez

Luis Saez Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Equibase Speed Figure: 103

103 Career Record: 6 (4-0-1)

6 (4-0-1) Career Earnings: $883,650

$883,650 Auction Price: $1,300,000 Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 7 91 Keeneland 4/8/2023 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 103 Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 1 98 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 96 Aqueduct 12/17/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 96 Aqueduct 11/6/2022 Maiden Special Weight 3 84

Tapit Trice has consistently shown promise with four wins out of six races. His performances have been steady, with the Equibase speed figure remaining over 90 in all his recent races. His winning performance at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes and Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby shows his capabilities at the Grade 1 and Grade 3 levels respectively.

His recent 7th place finish at the Kentucky Derby, however, may make some bettors wary. But trainer Todd Pletcher, known for his success with both young and older horses, should have him prepared for the Belmont Stakes.

3. Arcangelo Odds: +1000

+1000 Jockey: Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Trainer: Jena Antonucci

Jena Antonucci Equibase Speed Figure: 97

97 Career Record: 4 (2-1-0)

4 (2-1-0) Career Earnings: $167,400

$167,400 Auction Price: $35,000 Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 4/29/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 97 Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Maiden Special Weight 1 92 Gulfstream Park 3/3/2023 Maiden Claiming 2 88 Gulfstream Park 1/26/2023 Maiden Claiming 5 72

Arcangelo has experienced a steady improvement in form, starting from a 5th place finish at a Maiden Claiming event to a first-place finish at an Allowance Optional Claiming race. He has an impressive two wins and one second-place finish from four career races.

Despite odds of +1000, he has shown potential and might spring a surprise in the Belmont Stakes. Jockey Javier Castellano, a veteran in the field, will provide valuable experience, and trainer Jena Antonucci could utilize his increasing speed figures for a strong performance.

4. National Treasure Odds: +650

+650 Jockey: John Velazquez

John Velazquez Trainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Career Record: 6 (2-1-2)

6 (2-1-2) Career Earnings: $1,335,000

$1,335,000 Auction Price: $500,000

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Pimlico 5/20/2023 Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 102 Santa Anita 4/8/2023 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 4 101 Santa Anita 1/8/2023 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 101 Keeneland 11/4/2022 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 3 100 Santa Anita 10/8/2022 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 2 99 Del Mar 9/3/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 92

In the track records, National Treasure shows a fair level of consistency. With impressive figures in Grade 1 and Grade 2 races, this horse demonstrated notable stamina and speed. A win in the esteemed Preakness Stakes and a close 4th place in the Santa Anita Derby signals this horse’s competitiveness at the top level.

Trained by the esteemed Bob Baffert and ridden by John Velazquez, National Treasure comes into the Belmont Stakes as a serious contender. The solid auction price of $500,000 also speaks to the horse’s pedigree and potential. Despite this, Belmont’s longer track might pose a new challenge for National Treasure.

5. Il Miracolo Odds: +5000

+5000 Jockey: Marcos Meneses

Marcos Meneses Trainer: Antonio Sano

Antonio Sano Equibase Speed Figure: 84

84 Career Record: 10 (2-3-0)

10 (2-3-0) Career Earnings: $103,125

$103,125 Auction Price: $70,000

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 5/11/2023 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 84 Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 6 84 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 6 76 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 5 74 Gulfstream Park 1/1/2023 Mucho Macho Man Stakes (Listed) 7 72 Aqueduct 12/3/2022 Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2) 6 55 Gulfstream Park 11/12/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 80 Gulfstream Park 10/15/2022 Maiden Special Weight 2 81 Gulfstream Park 9/24/2022 Maiden Special Weight 2 60 Gulfstream Park 9/10/2022 Maiden Special Weight 2 70

Il Miracolo has not shown that he belongs in this company just yet. He did show some improvement on his last couple of outings, but Grade 1 company has already proved a bit beyond him and should be too much for him to handle again in the Belmont. With his highest Equibase speed figure only in the mid 80s, it would be a major shock if he hits the line in front on Saturday.

6. Forte Odds: +225

+225 Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Equibase Speed Figure: 106

106 Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)

7 (6-0-0) Career Earnings: $2,409,830

$2,409,830 Auction Price: $110,000

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 104 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 106 Keeneland 11/4/2022 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 105 Keeneland 10/8/2022 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 102 Saratoga 9/5/2022 Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 95 Saratoga 7/16/2022 Sanford Stakes (Gr. 3) 4 80 Belmont Park 5/27/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 91

Forte, is a worthy favorite with sportsbooks for this running of the Belmont Stakes. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., Forte is the standout horse in the race, with a career record of 6 wins in 7 races. With an Equibase Speed Figure of 106, Forte has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance on the track.

Notable victories include the Curlin Florida Derby at Xalapa (Gr. 1) and the Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) at Gulfstream Park. Forte has also triumphed in prestigious races like the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (Gr. 1) and the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1).

With career earnings of $2,409,830 and an auction price of $110,000, Forte has proven to be a valuable and talented competitor. As a strong contender in the upcoming Belmont Stakes, Forte’s speed and determination make for an exhilarating prospect on race day.

7. Hit Show

Odds: +1000

+1000 Jockey: Manny Franco

Manny Franco Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Equibase Speed Figure: 99

99 Career Record: 6 (3-1-0)

6 (3-1-0) Career Earnings: $494,375

$494,375 Auction Price: N/A

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 5 95 Aqueduct 4/8/2023 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 99 Aqueduct 2/11/2023 Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 93 Oaklawn Park 12/17/2022 Allowance Optional Claiming 1 90 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 Allowance Optional Claiming 4 86 Keeneland 10/9/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 81

Hit Show, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by jockey Manny Franco, has shown promise throughout its career. With a career record of 3 wins in 6 races, Hit Show has consistently delivered strong performances on the track.

Notable achievements include a second-place finish in the Wood Memorial Stakes (Gr. 2) and a victory in the Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) at Aqueduct. Hit Show’s respectable performance in the Kentucky Derby (Gr. 1), finishing fifth, means he makes for a compelling contender in the Belmont Stakes.

8. Angel of Empire

Odds: +350

+350 Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Equibase Speed Figure: 106

106 Career Record: 7 (4-1-1)

7 (4-1-1) Career Earnings: $1,369,375

$1,369,375 Auction Price: $70,000

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 3 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 106 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Lamarque Crescent City Ford (Gr. 2) 1 96 Oaklawn Park 1/1/2023 Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed) 2 92 Horseshoe Indianapolis 11/14/2022 Allowance 1 80 Kentucky Downs 9/8/2022 Allowance 6 66 Horseshoe Indianapolis 8/9/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 58

Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, Angel of Empire has displayed remarkable talent on the racetrack. With a career record of 4 wins in 7 races, including two victories in graded stakes races, this horse is a formidable competitor. With career earnings of $1,369,375 and an auction price of $70,000, Angel of Empire has proven to be a valuable investment.

Notable achievements for Angel of Empire include a win in the Arkansas Derby (Gr.1), and an impressive third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby (Gr.1 ) last time out. With an Equibase Speed Figure of 106, Angel of Empire possesses the speed and ability to contend for victory in the Belmont Stakes.

9. Red Route One

Odds: +1600

+1600 Jockey: Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Career Record: 10 (2-2-1)

10 (2-2-1) Career Earnings: $732,525

$732,525 Auction Price: N/A

Track Date Race Finish Speed Figure Pimlico 5/20/2023 Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1) 4 95 Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) 1 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 6 98 Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 102 Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 98 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 4 80 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 5 72 Keeneland 10/8/2022 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 3 91 Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 Maiden Special Weight 1 82 Saratoga 8/6/2022 Maiden Special Weight 5 70

Red Route One, a dark horse with odds at +1600, is ready to defy expectations in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Trained by the renowned Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, he sports a career record of 10 starts with two victories.

Despite a mixed record in graded stakes, he’s shown his potential with impressive performances like his first-place finish in the Bath House Row Stakes and a solid second in the Rebel Stakes, both with an Equibase Speed Figure of 102.

Although considered an underdog, Red Route One has demonstrated consistent growth since his maiden victory at Kentucky Downs. His journey to the Belmont Stakes, including notable performances at Oaklawn Park, hints at his readiness to compete with the best. With the strategic brilliance of Asmussen and the tenacity of Rosario behind him, Red Route One could very well be the surprise package this year.

