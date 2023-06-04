The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on June 10th, 2023. Find the Belmont Stakes 2023 TV coverage and channel, along with the race schedule for all of the races at Belmont Park this weekend.

There won’t be a Triple Crown winner crowned at Belmont Park on Saturday but the 155th Belmont Stakes still promises to be one of the best horse racing events of the year.

Held three weeks after the Preakness and five weeks after the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes has become known as the Test of the Champion. The final jewel of the Triple Crown puts the top three-year-old thoroughbreds to the test on a 1½ mile dirt track at Belmont Park.

In 2023, the race will feature Preakness 2023 winner National Treasure. The Bob Baffert-trained colt will be running against a strong field of horses, including Kentucky Derby morning line favorite Forte, who was forced to miss the first two Triple Crown races due to injury.

Kentucky Derby 2023 winner Mage will not be running at Belmont Park, instead opting to focus on the Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 26.

How To Watch The 2023 Belmont Stakes

🏇 Belmont Stakes 2023

📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 Post Time: 6:49 pm ET

6:49 pm ET 📺 TV Coverage: FOX | FOX Sports App

FOX | FOX Sports App 🏟 Location: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 🏆 Belmont Stakes 2022 Winner: Mo Donegal

Mo Donegal 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds: Forte +200 | Angel of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400 | National Treasure +700

Belmont Stakes 2023 TV Schedule

Fox Sports will be airing the TV coverage for the Belmont Stakes in 2023.

The TV schedule for the 2023 Belmont Stakes will begin two days before the race on Thursday, June 8. Horse racing fans can tune into 5 ½ hours of coverage on FS2 with coverage beginning from 3:00 pm to 8:30 pm ET at Belmont Park.

On Friday, coverage begins at 12:30 pm and runs until 5:00 pm ET on FS2 before moving to FS1 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm ET. FS2 will then pick the coverage back up from 6:00 to 6:30 pm ET.

The post time for the 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for approximately 6:50 pm ET on Saturday, June 10.

FS1 will begin airing coverage at 11 am ET until 4 pm ET. The official Belmont Stakes TV coverage will air nationally on FOX from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm ET while FS2 will add post-race coverage from 7:30 to 8:00 pm ET.

Check out the Belmont Stakes TV schedule below.

Date Time (Channel) Thursday, June 8 3:00 – 8:30 pm (FS2) Friday, June 9 12:30 – 5:00 pm (FS2) 5:00 – 6:00 pm (FS1) 6:00 – 6:30 pm (FS2) Saturday, June 10 Belmont Stakes Day 11:00 am – 4:00 pm (FS1) 4:00 – 7:30 pm (FOX) 7:30 – 8:00 pm (FS2)

Belmont Stakes 2023 Race Schedule

There will be 16 total races at Belmont Park this weekend with the action beginning with the Jersey Girl and Wonder Again on Thursday.

On Friday, there will be five races, including three Grade 1 Stakes races. The Acorn Stakes, New York Stakes, and Just A Game Stakes will highlight Friday’s races at Belmont Park. All three races will offer a purse of at least $500,000.

While the 2023 Belmont Stakes will be the highlight of the weekend, there are nine races on the card at Belmont Park on Saturday.

In total, six Grade 1 Stakes races are scheduled for Saturday, including the Jaipur Stakes, Hill ‘n’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap, and the Resorts World Casino Manhattan Stakes.

Frequently called the “Met Mile”, the Hill ‘n’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap is one of the most prestigious American races outside of the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup. It will also be the only other race on Saturday to offer a purse of $1 million or more.

Date Race Grade Purse Restrictions Surface Length Thursday, Jun 08 Jersey Girl $150,000 F3YO Dirt 6 Furlongs Thursday, Jun 08 Wonder Again II $200,000 F3YO Turf 1 1/8 Friday, Jun 09 Acorn Presented by Great Jones Distilling Co. I $500,000 F3YO Dirt 1 1/16 Mile Friday, Jun 09 Belmont Gold Cup II $250,000 4&UP Turf 2 Miles Friday, Jun 09 Intercontinental III $200,000 F&M 4&UP Turf 6 Furlongs Friday, Jun 09 Just a Game I $500,000 F&M 4&UP Turf 1 Mile Friday, Jun 09 New York I $600,000 F&M 4&UP Turf 1 1/4 Saturday, Jun 10 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets I $1,500,000 3YO Dirt 1 1/2 Saturday, Jun 10 Brooklyn Invitational II $250,000 4&UP Dirt 1 1/2 Saturday, Jun 10 Hill ‘n’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (BC) I $1,000,000 3&UP Dirt 1 Mile Saturday, Jun 10 Jaipur (BC) I $400,000 3&UP Turf 6 Furlongs Saturday, Jun 10 Ogden Phipps (BC) I $500,000 F&M 4&UP Dirt 1 1/16 Saturday, Jun 10 Poker III $200,000 4&UP Turf 1 Mile Saturday, Jun 10 Resorts World Casino Manhattan I $750,000 4&UP Turf 1 1/4 Saturday, Jun 10 True North II $250,000 4&UP Dirt 6 1/2 Furlongs Saturday, Jun 10 Woody Stephens Presented by Mohegan Sun I $400,000 3YO Dirt 7 Furlongs

Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will give the nation’s top three-year-old thoroughbreds a chance to write their names in horse racing history this weekend.

Forte, the morning line favorite at the Kentucky Derby, will race in his first Triple Crown race. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt was forced to miss the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs due to injury and missed the Preakness Stakes while on the 14-day veterinary list.

Heading into Tuesday’s post position draw, Forte owns the best odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes at +200. Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) are among the early contenders expected to race at Belmont Park, followed by Preakness 2023 winner National Treasure (+700) and Arcangelo (+1200).

On the other hand, Hit Show (+1400), Raise Cain (+1600), and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the most popular longshots this week. Meanwhile, Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) will enter the final jewel of the Triple Crown with the longest odds to win the Belmont Stakes.

Check out the latest Belmont Stakes 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Horse Odds Play Forte +200 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +700 Arcangelo +1200 Hit Show +1400 Raise Cain +1600 Red Route One +1600 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

