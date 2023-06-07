Amid the backdrop of a hazy New York skyline, questions about air quality circle the 155th Belmont Stakes like smoke from distant wildfires. The show, however, is set to continue as the New York Racing Association (NYRA) assiduously monitors air quality in and around Belmont Park.

Wildfires Causing Air Quality Issues in Elmont Around Belmont Park

A swarm of wildfires in Canada is the culprit behind the compromised air quality, prompting an Air Quality Health Advisory in New York City. The smoke-filled skyline may force a reassessment of scheduled sports events. Nevertheless, the anticipation surrounding the Belmont Stakes lingers.

Despite the atmospheric conundrum, NYRA remains steadfast in its commitment to safety. Utilizing a blend of external weather services and cutting-edge, on-site equipment, NYRA continuously evaluates the environment at Belmont Park. The safety of its training and horse racing events are at the forefront of their agenda.

Sporting events elsewhere, such as races in Delaware Park and Finger Lakers, were put on hold due to the air quality. However, the circumstances have not deterred the excitement building around the Belmont Stakes.

Air Quality Index to Improve by Saturday

Air Quality Index (AQI) values above 100 are considered potentially harmful to sensitive groups. These include individuals with asthma, children, the elderly, and pregnant women. When this index creeps above 150, the air is deemed “unhealthy” for everyone. Unfortunately, several areas of New York State have already met this threshold.

Notably, Elmont, home to Belmont Park, recorded an AQI of 130, according to AccuWeather. But with an AQI forecast of 118 for Saturday, the stage seems set for the illustrious horse race.

Within the framework of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, each racetrack is obligated to establish and implement a hazardous weather protocol, which encompasses air quality. Under these guidelines, a consistent AQI of 100 warrants careful daily monitoring, while an AQI between 150 and 174 suggests limiting certain activities, ready to initiate further actions if conditions deteriorate.

Thursday’s Training at Belmont Park Canceled

This proactive approach is evident in the NYRA’s decision to cancel Thursday’s training at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course due to predicted poor air quality conditions.

Training at BELMONT and Saratoga canceled Thursday morning due to poor air quality. A decision on Thursday’s BELMONT card (3:05 post) will be made Thursday morning — David Grening (@DRFGrening) June 7, 2023

Yet, hope persists for the 155th Belmont Stakes. Despite the smoky conditions, trainers and jockeys alike report their routines unscathed by the murky air. Furthermore, weather forecasts project the winds of change sweeping in within the next 24 hours, signaling a potential lift in visibility and air quality.

As New York readies for one of its most eagerly awaited sporting events, the commitment to safety remains paramount. The NYRA maintains a vigilant watch on the air quality, assuring spectators and participants alike that every necessary measure will be taken to ensure a safe and thrilling race.

So, despite the dense haze that envelops the New York skyline, the spirit of the Belmont Stakes remains undeterred. As the winds shift and the excitement builds, New York waits, with bated breath, for the clearing of the smoke and the thunder of hooves.

